The United States Specialty Sports Association inducted Ray “Chile” Vigil into the state’s Hall of Fame on Feb. 8 for his work as a softball umpire in Northern New Mexico.
Vigil represented the Santa Fe and Taos areas on the diamond for 45 years, starting with the former Amateur Softball Association (now USA Softball) and then USSSA when it started in Northern New Mexico in the 1990s. Vigil umpired slow-pitch and fast-pitch games for years, but usually focused on slow pitch.
Vigil was a part of the umpiring crew for 2016 Men’s and Woman’s World tournaments in Orlando, Fla., plus took part in the Men’s and Coed Native World’s in Henderson, Nev., in 2017 and 2019. He also worked the 2018 Mixed World’s and last year’s National Senior Olympics.
Vigil also umpired for the Wounded Warrior and Armed Forces Pay it Forward tournaments in Albuquerque over the past several years.
Vigil has received several umpirew of the year honors throughout his career in Taos and Santa Fe, with his most recent award in 2018.
When University of New Mexico football head coach Danny Gonzales hinted at the idea of playing a future game or three against teams from Power Five conferences within the next decade, it had to make you think about the luxury affiliated schools have scheduling future opponents.
Group of Five conferences like the Mountain West are often dismissed as the second tier of major college football. They’re the little guys who have NFL talent at some positions but lack the oomph to hang with the big boys on a consistent basis. Every year the mid-majors have three or four open weeks to fill out their nonconference schedules and some, like UNM, use one or more of those dates to play Power Five schools for seven-figure paydays.
It’s a give-and-take that has become as much a part of the college game as white stripes on the ball and marching bands at halftime.
Then there are teams like New Mexico State, one of six independents remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Without the luxury of eight or nine guaranteed conference opponents every season, New Mexico State is victim to its own nomadic existence.
Take the 2020 season, for instance. To sum it up: frequent flyer miles.
The Aggies are scheduled to play 12 games, seven on the road. They are the only team in America that will play in five different time zones, literally going from one end of the country to the other and playing in venues ranging from the venerable Rose Bowl to the obscure Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium at the{span} University of Massachusetts {/span}
They bookend their slate by opening at UCLA and ending in The Swamp against Florida, traveling (by air) a 18,746 miles round-trip for games that include road dates at Hawaii, Fresno State, Alabama-Birmingham, UMass and (mercifully) the 82-mile round trip to the Sun Bowl at UTEP.
Driving, it comes to 15,644 miles (and another 5,100 by air to Honolulu and back.)
• • •
While Cindy Roybal’s coaching career is on hiatus, the hall of fame honors continue for her. She traveled to Little Rock, Ark., March 11-14 to be part of the All-American Red Heads who were inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. It was a special occasion since the traveling women’s basketball team, which was famous for its players competing with red hair, had its home base in Conway, Ark.
Roybal said the ceremony was limited to about 250 people in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Roybal played in 1972 after graduating from Pecos High School, and she has often credited the experience for paving the way for her coaching career. Roybal went on to a distinguished career that spanned more than 30 years at the high school and collegiate levels.
She had a 377-105 record at the prep level, having coached at St. Catherine, the Institute of American Indian Arts, Santa Fe Indian School (twice), Pojoaque Valley, Española Valley and Santa Fe High. She guided the Lady Braves to state titles in 2010 and 2011, plus a runner-up finish in 2012.
Roybal spent 17 years as the head women’s basketball coach at New Mexico Highlands University, where she won 227 games, two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships and made an NCAA Division-II Tournament appearance.
• • •
If Saturday’s rebroadcast of the 1983 national championship basketball game in The Pit didn’t get you feeling nostalgic, maybe nothing will. CBS aired the North Carolina State-Houston game in its entirety as part of a desperation, spoon-fed moment for a country left staring at the four walls in our sports-starved coronavirus quarantine.
If anything Lobos-related comes to mind, UNM wants your input. The university launched an online initiative about a week ago called “Lobo Classics.” It’s a weekly post celebrating a shining moment from the athletic department’s past. You get to choose the sport; they’ll do the rest.
The first post was about the UNM baseball team taking two out of three at No. 1 Texas to open the 2010 season. It comes with a nine-minute video of former Lobo Ryan Honeycutt talking about the experience.
Fans are encouraged to suggest ideas to the department’s Twitter account (@UNMlobos) or emailing them at newmexicoathletics@gmail.com.
***
A handful of local sports entities/personalities are taking full advantage of avenues like Instagram and Snapchat during social distancing.
J.P. Murrieta is the sports information director for the New Mexico Activities Association and he has started posting a few selfie vids to the NMAA’s Instagram account (AllThinsNMAA), reminding sports-starved people to remain in touch and get outside to stay fit. He even posted a golf tutorial using his Wii (you need to see it to understand).
New Mexico State has asked fans to submit their best performance of the school fight song, while the New Mexico United have started streaming past games and posted reminders to keep supporting local businesses, such as the times majority owner Peter Trevisani and Albuquerque’s mayor visited local restaurants to grab carryout orders for dinner.
In the absence of sports, the sometimes unforgiving world of social media has become the place to stay connected.
• • •
New Mexico Highlands men’s basketball players Raquan Mitchell and Sammy Barnes-Thompkins were named to the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners All-South Central Region second team.
A transfer who started out at Boston College, Barnes-Thompkins led the Cowboys in scoring as a junior, averaging 25 points a game. Mitchell, a senior who began his college career at Colorado State, averaged 23.1 points and led the team in assists.
