ALBUQUERQUE — The way Danny Gonzales sees it, every kickoff, every field goal attempt, every panoramic shot coming out of a commercial break at University Stadium will serve as the University of New Mexico’s open window to the world over the next two football seasons.
Rising from the dirt being excavated inside the school’s 40,000-seat stadium will be a state-of-the-art weight training facility that will accomplish a lot more than build muscle and condition athletes.
“Every time we’re on TV, people are going to see this thing coming to life and they’ll know immediately that we’re committed to improving and winning championships at the University of New Mexico,” said Gonzales, the Lobos’ football coach the last two years.
He was one of a few dozen dignitaries on hand for an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new $4.3 million, 11,312-square-foot New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center on Wednesday.
“It shows progress, and progress is what people want to see if you’re going to be taken seriously,” Gonzales said.
A host of executives from New Mexico Trust and the UNM athletic department stood shoulder to shoulder with red shovels emblazoned with the Lobos logo for a photo op. It signaled the latest addition to a school in search of an athletics makeover.
The new building will take roughly 18 months to complete, and its footprint will creep within about 30 feet of the goalpost in the south end zone. When finished, its floor to ceiling glass walls will dominate the scenery overlooking the field. Its sloped roof will eventually accommodate hundreds of fans in an exclusive party deck overlooking the field.
It’s the first significant construction project on the south campus since the $2.3 million R.D. and Joan Dale Hubbard Clubhouse was built across the street for the baseball program.
“We’re just moving dirt around, but it’s remarkable what the impact has already been and what it’s going to be for the future of UNM athletics, not just football,” said athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “Every sport will benefit from this.”
Therein lies the benefit of expanded space, Gonzales said. The training center will extend outward from the north face of the three-story Tow Diehm Facility, the bottom floor of which houses an extensive weight room that was traditionally the lair of football players.
Gonzales changed that when he came in, insisting every team should have equal access to something meant to benefit the entire department. Regardless, the new center will ease the crowding and allow UNM to finally disassemble a semipermanent tent standing next to the athletic department’s offices near the football stadium.
That tent, which has a rudimentary air-conditioning unit that doesn’t quite cool things off in the summer nor heat it up in the winter, is the home to a makeshift weight room set aside for the department’s nonrevenue sports.
“What will we do with that space once this is complete? I don’t know,” Nuñez said. “The better question is, will we miss it? I’m thinking we won’t.”
While the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will continue to benefit from their own weight room inside The Pit, the work being done at University Stadium will soon be the destination spot of anyone in a Lobo uniform.
As a loyal UNM graduate who has made it a point to take the lead as a cheerleader for all sports at his alma mater, Gonzales said winning isn’t just a priority in football. Getting there takes commitment from all sides, and this project is a good step in the right direction.
“I think, one, when football’s doing better everything will be better,” he said. “The more money we make from football, the more money we’ll have for swimming, for volleyball, for golf. If we can get football and basketball rolling, it’s going to be even better for them — but the only way we all get better is with resources. You look at what they’re doing here, this puts us in line with what other teams around our conference are doing and people out there watching, they’ll see what we’re doing.”
NOTES
Gonzales said he does expect the football team to make strides and be more competitive this fall, echoing comments he made when he was hired in December 2019. He said early on that fans wouldn’t start to see improvement on the field until his third year. ... Get ready for red lids this fall. In addition to its traditional silver helmets, Gonzales said the Lobos will also wear anthracite (dark gray) and red helmets. The Lobos wore red lids from 1966-73, but switched to silver the following year. They wore different variations of silver until 2011 when white was introduced. Anthracite made its first appearance in 2015.
