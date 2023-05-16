Farewell, one-and-one free throws. And forget about the double bonus.
Prep basketball games will look different in the 2023-24 school year, as the National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday it will do away with the one-and-one free throw. While it was at it, the organization also changed rules regarding foul limits before opponents begin to shoot free throws.
Instead of seven fouls before opponents shoot one-and-ones and 10 fouls leading to two free throws in each half, games will have a quarterly foul limit in which opponents will begin shooting free throws when a team commits its fifth foul.
Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS director of sports, said in a news release the association’s basketball rules committee studied data that revealed a higher injury rate in rebounding situations. The rule changes should “reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds.”
“Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four,” Atkinson said.
The new rules brought about varying opinions from Northern New Mexico coaches. Bobby Romero, the head boys basketball coach for the Academy for Technology and the Classics, said the rules might benefit teams that play more of a half-court style than teams that like to press.
“For me, it’s going to be better because we tend to get into a lot of foul trouble and get into that bonus very quickly,” Romero said. “The fact that they reset [the foul count] every quarter is going to benefit us. We just have to make sure the boys understand that, ‘OK, the first four [fouls] are free. The fifth is gonna hurt us.’ ”
Santa Fe High head girls coach Nate Morris is taking more of a wait-and-see approach, although he feels the new rules will emphasize better free-throw shooting. That might be a good thing, he said, since his teams have routinely made free throws in the 55% to 65% range.
However, Morris said teams that are more aggressive at attacking the basket on the offensive end will likely benefit more from the new rules, as opposed to teams that prefer to shoot 3-pointers.
“The more chances you have to get to the free-throw line will be dictated by how often you drive to the basket and shoot,” Morris said.
Gerard Garcia, the head boys coach at St. Michael’s, believes games will be longer because there will be more free throws during games because of the physical style Northern teams often employ.
“If you play a lot of physical ball, I can see teams getting to the line 10 times a quarter because it’s just five team fouls and you get to the free-throw line,” Garcia said. “Some teams can be at the two-shot foul three minutes into a game, and you’re going to go to the line 25, 30 times a game.”
Romero said how officials call games will have an impact on that. He added, the better officials are good at gauging how teams will play and allowing more physical play, so long as it doesn’t devolve into clutching and grabbing.
“They know when it’s going to be physical, and they’ll let us play a little more,” Romero said. “But they also know when it’s an unfair advantage when one team is just beating up the other one, and they’ll be quicker on the call. I don’t think it’s going to change much of that.”
One thing the coaches agreed on is that the new rules won’t change how teams approach the end of games, especially when an opponent is trailing. There will still be fouls to force teams to the free throws, but Morris said teams might focus more on trying to steal the ball before fouling instead of just outright fouling.
He said a losing team might strategically bring bench players onto the court earlier in the fourth quarter for the express purpose of collecting fouls and forcing opponents to the line in an attempt to close the gap.
“Before, you fouled just so you get the ball back,” Morris said. “Now, you might watch a bunch of film and game plan as far as who are the weaker foul shooters that you’re going to foul.”
It might be only May, but coaches are already thinking about how to use the new rules to their advantage.