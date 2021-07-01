Well look at that, why dontcha.
Reggie Bush wants his Heisman back, Jay Bilas is tweeting mean things at the NCAA, the Cavinder twins were in Times Square to launch their social media initiative and just about everyone everywhere in college sports seemed ready to make it rain with stacks o’ cash.
And that was just Day One of the NIL, the NCAA’s forced concession toward a world where amateurism is thrown out the window in the interest of fairness. Now that student-athletes can generate income by selling their name, image and likeness, it’s a whole new ballgame that is bound to create a huge and beautiful mess in the years to come.
Just how messy? Let’s start with the basics. When talking about his team the other day, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales broached the subject of players generating an income by marketing themselves. Although he’s not opposed to the idea in the way Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is (or was — nice 180, Dabo) he’s not sure if the athletes know what they’re getting into.
Or, for that matter, the rest of us.
On Tuesday, he said the UNM athletic department is in the midst of educating players on what it means to make an income. Yes, go get your Benjamins if you can, but just understand that it’s not all about collecting payments.
“We have given our kids some opportunities, educationwise, on what they can do,” Gonzales said. “There’s with everything and often times, unintended consequences. They found out [June 25] for the first time that all these fun and wonderful things they’re going to do are going to be W-2 taxable. Some of them were, like, ‘What?’ ”
Consider, for a moment, the lifestyle of most Division I athletes. Many of them have never held a job, a byproduct of the sacrifice they and their families make to get them there. Whatever money they do get is the measly stipend they receive as part of their scholarships.
The NIL policy will surely prove to be a financial windfall for some. The Cavinder twins from Fresno State’s women’s basketball team are among the first to capitalize, turning what started off as a few interesting TikTok videos into an endorsement deal that will generate more income than an average professor.
Former Lobo men’s basketball player Kurt Wegscheider was among the dozens of athletes to announce a deal with Yoke Gaming on Thursday. By the middle of the day, a handful of Lobo football players had made deals with companies of their own.
Where we go from here is literally anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume we’ll begin to see some of the least-known college athletes becoming social media sensations in the same vein as the influencer who has mastered the art on Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Before long your news feed will swell with a college athlete hawking his or her likeness for a few bucks.
And, honestly, good for them.
The NCAA has built an empire on the backbone of unpaid labor. It’s about time the people who make the product that earns millions in revenue get their fair share.
Bring it on athlete influencers. Let’s see what you’ve got.
Will Webber is The New Mexican’s sports editor. Reach him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.