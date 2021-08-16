Whether he’s lining up a 10-foot birdie putt or judging a stranger’s character, Bill Moon is remarkably consistent.
“Well,” he said, swiveling around in his chair inside his new office, “by consistency, I mean I’m either off by an inch or two or I do a complete 180 and miss in the entirely opposite direction.”
In that regard, he feels comfortable in his early assessment of his surroundings at Santa Fe Indian School. Hired in the days after he was fired as Capital’s football coach this spring, Moon said the people in charge of making the big decisions above him passed his early vibe check.
From the administration on down to SFIS athletic director Eric Brock, they all got Moon’s attention by simply hearing the man out.
“I’ve had 10 [coaching] jobs in my life and I’ve been fired from eight of them, and one was when I quit to go to law school,” Moon said. “This is the tenth.”
Let go after he and his staff turned Capital from a downtrodden team into a playoff contender, he is facing one of the biggest challenges of his career at SFIS.
The school shut down its in-person learning a year ago and mothballed its athletic department, getting approval from the New Mexico Activities Association to allow its athletes to compete for the public schools closest to their pueblo.
Of those, Moon said, only five or six football players took advantage. The rest are essentially new faces picking up a brand new game.
When Friday’s season opener against Cuba rolls around — without fans as a pandemic precaution — the team will have had just 20 hours of practice time, the vast majority of which were without pads.
Monday was the first day of school at SFIS, and Moon had no fewer than 13 new faces show up, including one who knocked on his door and asked if he could be the manager.
“I don’t use managers,” Moon told him.
A few minutes later, that same kid knocked again asking if he could play.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Moon said. “The Indian School is like [the] Jumble you see in the newspaper. You’ve got pieces here and there but no sense of how to put it together when you first look at it.”
It’s been 11 long years since the Braves won a district game. Lumped into a wildly competitive 2-3A alongside state title contenders St. Michael’s and Robertson, not to mention playoff threats like Raton and West Las Vegas, it seems SFIS is the one team every district rival marks as a “W” next to on the schedule.
The team’s best player appears to be receiver Fenyx Morningdove, an athletic wide receiver who competed at Bernalillo in the Class 4A track and field state meet last year.
“The problem is that all of my seniors, none of them have played since their sophomore year,” Moon says. “The juniors, not since they were freshmen, and on and on. This is a very inexperienced team.”
So much so that offensive coordinator Kevin Hauck, a defector from the St. Michael’s coaching staff, was explaining fundamental play calls to the offense at Monday’s practice. Across the field, Moon was busy talking to the newest team members about what being a football player means.
It wasn’t until the stadium lights finally started to challenge the fading sun that the Braves got down to snapping the ball and running actual drills, giving quarterback Andre Coriz a chance to run the offense and running back Taylor Tonivio to take a few snaps.
“People probably wonder why anyone would ever take this job, but what I see is a place that meets the four — well, now five — things I always ask for,” Moon said. “I don’t know why anyone would be foolish enough to think I could do this. Then again, I’m foolish enough to think I can.”
For the record, Moon’s demands are access to a certified trainer, up-to-date facilities that meet safety standards, two buses for road trips (assuming there’s a need for extra space), a blocking sled and a seventh-period football class. SFIS doesn’t offer the football class, but Moon said he believes the school’s administration is willing to work with him on it.
“Coaching is a copycat profession,” Moon says. “If we can copy the success of our cross-country teams, the basketball teams, the softball team, the volleyball team, I think we can create a culture of success with football. We’ll see.”
NOTES
Fans will not be allowed to attend Friday’s season opener against visiting Cuba, making SFIS the only school (thus far) to limit fan access at athletic events. ... All home games will be on Fridays this season. The Braves have played on Thursdays the past several years. ... SFIS recently installed a new turf field, one whose infill is blue rubber pellets that Hauck says are designed to lower the temperature on the playing surface down by as much as 10 to 20 degrees. ... The Braves got new uniforms this season, opting for yellow instead of gold on the helmets, jerseys and pants. ... During a meet-and-greet with new players Monday afternoon inside the Pueblo Pavilion, Moon addressed a number of fresh faces for nearly an hour before practice started. The topics ranged wildly, from the periodic table and his time as a lawyer to the days when his hair was so long that he was known as “Cousin It.” He also told them he has a lot to share on the subject of football: “My body can’t do what my mind can teach, not anymore. But my mind is smarter than yours, and my gift to you is placing my knowledge into your body.” ... There are 52 players in the SFIS preseason camp for football. The school’s volleyball team has 43. ... Moon said he turned down Brock’s offer to coach at SFIS twice before finally taking it. Hauck was slated to take the post, but Hauck said Monday he would rather be a coordinator and not deal with the duties of being a head coach.
