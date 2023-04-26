We’re all suckers; it’s OK to admit it.

Meander around the internet long enough and you’ll unearth the clickbait that is a random list, ranking or top-whatever compilation that breaks down the best celebrity outfits at the Oscars, most livable cities or, as is the case this month, a prognostication of top running backs available for Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Last week brought us a sampling from Stacker, an online site with a treasure trove of posts that dumps reams of lists, rankings and everything in between onto your lap. It’s a rabbit hole of debate-inducing material.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.

Recommended for you