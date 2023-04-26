Meander around the internet long enough and you’ll unearth the clickbait that is a random list, ranking or top-whatever compilation that breaks down the best celebrity outfits at the Oscars, most livable cities or, as is the case this month, a prognostication of top running backs available for Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Last week brought us a sampling from Stacker, an online site with a treasure trove of posts that dumps reams of lists, rankings and everything in between onto your lap. It’s a rabbit hole of debate-inducing material.
And that’s exactly the point. It’s not meant to enlighten, but to fan the flames and boost the views.
This particular post made the rounds on social media since it was published Friday. Its header: “Best high schools for sports in New Mexico.”
Think about it for a minute and give an honest answer. An educated guess would produce a list with one of these schools at or near the top: La Cueva, Albuquerque Academy, Cleveland, Artesia, Volcano Vista, Rio Rancho, Los Alamos or Centennial.
There are certainly others worthy of penthouse consideration. Local schools like
St. Michael’s and Robertson would certainly be on there. Taos, too. Southern schools such as Hobbs, Las Cruces and Ruidoso, as well.
Stacker compiled a top 25 list that included Santa Fe Prep (No. 24), Capital (22), Los Alamos (9), Robertson (5) and St. Michael’s (5).
At No. 1? Taos.
Artesia was not ranked, but Prep’s inclusion at 24 was one spot better than Volcano Vista. La Cueva is No. 11 while Sandia Prep — one of two schools on the list without a football program — is second, behind Taos.
“I’m not sure of the legitimacy of it all, but I know there’s been some buzz on social media since it came out,” said Taos athletic director Nando Chavez. “I don’t get on there myself, but once it was kind of brought to my attention I feel it’s something to at least be proud of.”
It’s all subjective, of course. There are no awards for these clickbait lists, no golden chalices to adorn a school’s trophy case.
There are, however, real awards handed out by the New Mexico Activities Association every year for the top athletic schools in each classification. Named the Director’s Cup, the current standings have Volcano Vista edging Cleveland for the top spot in 5A, Los Alamos the top school in 4A and Sandia Prep holding a slight edge on St. Michael’s and Robertson in 3A. Pecos is the top school in 2A.
The NMAA uses a formula based on athletic and activities success. There are 21 sports and 13 activities under the NMAA umbrella. Each is held to a point system that adds up through the year, as do deductions for lack of sportsmanship. Player and coach ejections can mean a loss of 100 or more points.
How did Stacker come up with its list? It used data from Niche.com to establish a baseline, then factored in parent and student surveys, athletic participation, a school’s enrollment and number of championships from K-12.
After all that, Stacker claims Taos is the best of the best.
Chavez isn’t sure how it came to be that his school is at the top, but he’s certainly not questioning the results. With just a few weeks left in the 2022-23 school year, Taos is the king of kings according to a site Chavez never knew existed until it was pointed out to him.
“We’re a rural town with no interstates running through Taos, so we need to go out of our way to play everyone else just like they need to do the same with us,” Chavez said. “It’s not always conducive to keeping up with the Joneses, if you will, but we do our best to do things the right way. We’re a one-school down and we’re the only show in town. We get a lot of support. Are we the best? I don’t know, but I’ll take it.”
To be fair, entities like Stacker aren’t meant to settle debates. They’re there to start them. It’s gets people talking, riles up the masses and, yes, gets some media attention — as it did when KRQE first posted the list on its website and a certain Santa Fe newspaper pushed the issue further.
Well done, Stacker.
All of which leads to the following conclusion: Get ‘em talking by using random facts and flushing them out with subjective narratives, then throwing them onto the internet like fresh chum on a deep sea fishing venture.
Hmm, let’s see. How about a list of top 5 American holidays (Groundhog Day, obviously), ranking the top 15 artificial turf fields in New Mexico (red grass is fun, right T.A.?), greatest Little League dynasties of all time (sorry Eastdale, it’s Shorthorn).