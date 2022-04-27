It may come as a surprise to many that New Mexico’s history with the professional football draft is a long and colorful one. In some ways, much longer than most casual fans might realize.
Counting the old days of the AFL, the state’s four-year college programs have combined for 149 draft-day selections. Some players on that list appear twice, getting their name called by the old AFL as well as the NFL. Of course, that includes Santa Fe’s own Stan Quintana, an 11th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 1966 and a 14th-round selection of the New York Jets that same year.
Former New Mexico State quarterback Charley Johnson, was taken in the 1960 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and again the following year by the AFL’s San Diego Chargers.
All told, the University of New Mexico leads the way with 68 draft-day picks. Only three Lobos were called by the AFL, while the first to get picked by an NFL squad was Bill Dwyer in 1939. He was taken by the Chicago Cardinals in the seventh round. Eleven rounds later, UNM teammate Dutch Niemant (both listed as “backs” in draft history) went to the Detroit Lions.
To say the Lobos’ NFL Draft pipeline has gone dry, however, would be an understatement. Just one Lobo has had his name called the past 12 years, and that was kicker Jason Sanders in 2018 when he went to the Miami Dolphins. UNM’s last quarterback taken was Stoney Case by the Arizona Cardinals in 1995.
It should come as no surprise that the state’s trio of NCAA Division II schools hasn’t had much of a role on draft day.
Highlands, Eastern and Western have combined for just 18 selections, and only one in the past quarter-century — tight end Richard Angulo, a seventh-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2003.
Angulo was a standout player in high school at Sandia and later at Western New Mexico before spending parts of eight seasons with five different teams. He’s still in the league as a coach; in February he was named tight ends coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Highlands has gone 51 years between NFL picks — and, no, that list does not include Don Woods, a running back who went to the San Diego Chargers in 1974, winning the NFL offensive rookie of the year award. He finished his college career at UNM, so he’s officially remembered as a Lobo.
The last Cowboy to go in the draft came in 1971 when tight end Len Garrett was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the 15th round, 28 selections ahead of NMHU teammate McKinney Evans, a defensive back picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers.