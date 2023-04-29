042923_LS_Lecross_1.jpg

Santa Fe Prep’s Ashima Burns looks to get past Duke City’s Hayden Crawford on Saturday during the teams’ game at Salvador Perez Park. The Prep team — which has players from across the city, including Santa Fe High, Santa Fe Waldorf, Santa Fe Indian School and even New Mexico School for the Arts — beat the Albuquerque team to move its undefeated record to 9-0.

 Luis Sánchez

Saturno

The New Mexican

Looks can be deceiving — just ask the Colorado schools that have faced Santa Fe Prep’s girls lacrosse team this year.

The Blue Griffins’ jerseys are not new, and their equipment might not be as uniform as their opponents, but they are proving looking good is not the same as playing good — and they’re doing it in a unique way.

For years, Prep has carried the mantle as the premier program in New Mexico, mainly because the sport has not made a connection in the state. This year, a composite team from Albuquerque is the only competition the Blue Griffins have in the state.

 LEFT: Duke City’s Rowan Farrow, left, and Betsy Pieniadz guard Santa Fe Prep’s Sophia Van Luchene on Saturday. With only one other opponent in the state, the Blue Griffins have had to travel to Colorado for many of their games.

