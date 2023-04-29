Looks can be deceiving — just ask the Colorado schools that have faced Santa Fe Prep’s girls lacrosse team this year.
The Blue Griffins’ jerseys are not new, and their equipment might not be as uniform as their opponents, but they are proving looking good is not the same as playing good — and they’re doing it in a unique way.
For years, Prep has carried the mantle as the premier program in New Mexico, mainly because the sport has not made a connection in the state. This year, a composite team from Albuquerque is the only competition the Blue Griffins have in the state.
So, Prep took an ambitious approach to scheduling. It made a series of road trips to southern and western Colorado to find opponents, and the Blue Griffins did more than just hold their own.
After a 16-4 win over Duke City at Salvador Perez Field on Saturday, Prep finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 mark. Seven of those wins came against schools in Colorado, which made girls lacrosse a sanctioned sport five years ago.
The level of respect the Blue Griffins have earned from Colorado schools says plenty about how well they play lacrosse, even though half of the players on the roster are still relative newcomers to sport. Perhaps the perception of a inferior program gave them an unexpected advantage.
“I think people don’t expect level of competition that we bring,” junior defender Georgie Doerwald said. “But we really bring it to them, and we’ve had like a lot of big wins and big upsets.”
And plenty of fun road trip stories.
The bus rides became bonding experiences for the Blue Griffins, filled with chatter and getting the opportunity to not just put the program’s name on the map but their own.
“Not only do we get good competition, but we’re also getting our name out there,” fellow Prep junior Mizan Jacobs said. “We’re developing a reputation for ourselves from being from Santa Fe, which I think, in the long term, will get us more competition and more travel and more game time.”
For some of the experienced players, they see the spring season as a chance to enhance their profile with prospective college coaches and get a chance to play at the next level.
Prep head coach Nico Morris, who played for NCAA Division I program Virginia Commonwealth University and D-II school University of Indianapolis, said she expects a couple of seniors to play collegiately next year.
“I’m talking to a bunch of my friends who are college coaches all the time,” Morris said. “They love hearing about how we’re doing. They’re calling me, like, the western recruiter for them because they want to start feeding them New Mexico players into their schools.”
Morris’ emergence as Prep’s head coach coincided with a leadership vacuum that cropped up after the retirement of longtime head coach Story Leonard. Her retirement in 2019, after spending 18 years as head coach, came just before the coronavirus pandemic, which created chaos in the lacrosse community.
There were five club programs in New Mexico and El Paso prior to the pandemic, but those withered amid the inactivity in 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Even at Prep, the program scrambled to find coaches and even fields to continue practicing and playing during that stretch. Jacobs said parents had to help keep the program moving along.
“There wasn’t anybody who stepped up,” junior Callie Trader said. “Coaching was difficult, COVID was difficult. ... We were trying to find fields to go to [for practice].”
What helped Prep survive those lean times was the Santa Fe Lacrosse youth program, which has been a big reason for the sport’s popularity in the city. The Blue Griffins’ top players had been playing since they were in elementary school. Trader, who transferred to Santa Fe from Maryland, said she found the transition easier because of the club program’s presence.
Those players found a common bond with Morris, who started playing the sport when she was a freshman at Torry Pines High School in San Diego, Calif. However, she made it a mission to attract novice players to the sport. Morris was an assistant coach with Prep’s girls soccer program, and she helped convince some players from that program to participate but she also went around the city recruiting prospective players.
While a lot of players of the composite team are from Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe High, there are players from Santa Fe Waldorf, Santa Fe Indian School and even New Mexico School for the Arts.
Morris said she tapped into a common bond with the newer players because she became interested in the sport at a later age, while also connecting with the veteran players because of her playing experience.
Morris and her coaching staff, which includes former University of Indianapolis alum Abby Wilmot and Jazlyn Sanchez, found a way to mix a veteran group with an inexperienced lot learning the game on the fly.
“I saw in our first weekend of games [at home against Colorado schools Durango and Pueblo West] that they had a chip on their shoulder,” Morris said. “The girls were working so hard, and that first week, I didn’t really know quite what to expect.”
What she saw was Prep beating the Demons, 10-9, and Pueblo West, 19-17 on March 31 and April 1. When they traveled to Colorado Springs for a pair of matches, the Blue Griffins came away with impressive 19-6 and 16-8 wins over Palmer and Liberty, respectively.
Doerwald said the size of the varsity team, which is around 25 players, helped the team find ways of competing with each other to prepare for the Colorado teams.
“We’re like two teams within our team, and we’re competing,” Doerwald said. And it wasn’t just lacrosse. We played, like, basketball and soccer, and it’s just a really fun team experience.”
Morris said coaching the team has had a profound impact on her. She played for two seasons at Indianapolis but left the sport because she said she felt her passion for it waned because of the negative atmosphere within the program.
If anything, this season restored her love of the sport — and with the program that is looking to show it is more than just a springtime curiosity.
“I lost so much love for this sport and and I was hard on myself for a really long time about it,” Morris said. “But being out here with them, I feel like a new person, almost like a new athlete myself. It’s given me an amazing experience and I’m just so thankful for them because they’re happy, and I see the joy and the competitiveness. This is what women’s sports is all about and it just makes me happy that I made them happy. And they made me happy.
“You know, like it was a win-win for each of us.”
Morris said the goal is not just to show that New Mexico can hold its own in lacrosse. She said she would like to see Prep play for something more — like a state championship. Morris said she would like to see the program become a part of sanctioned sport — and maybe in Colorado.
“That would be great, and we would be honored to be included in that,” Morris said. “So we’ll just see how that works out, but it’s definitely on our minds, for sure.”
If that happens, the Blue Griffins might turn more heads — because of the quality of their play more so than how they look on the field.
Appearances aren’t everything, after all.