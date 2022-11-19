The University of New Mexico women’s cross country team stormed back from the middle of the pack midway through the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., to eventually finish as national runner-up for the second time in program history.
The Lobos finished one back of top-ranked North Carolina State, as all five Lobos cross the finish line in the top 34 spots. They were the first team to have all five runners finish, but it was N.C. State’s dominant performance at the top that gave the Wolf Pack the edge.
The Pack had two runners, Katelyn Tuohy and Kelsey Chmiel, finish first and third, respectively. Tuohy’s time of 19 minutes, 27.7 seconds was enough to overcome Florida’s Parker Valby in the final kilometer. Valby led nearly all the way before Tuohy erased a 12-second deficit to beat her to the finish by three seconds.
The top Lobo was Amelia Mazza-Downie in 22nd place. Just one second back was teammate Gracelyn Larkin, followed moments later by the trifecta of Samree Dishon, Emma Heckel and Elise Thorner.
All five, who finished just 11 seconds apart, earned All-American status for finishing in the top 40. All five will return next season for another year of competition.
“We are all just really glad that we executed what we were predicted to do,” Mazza-Downie said. “Second place is a big deal, and we are all really happy with that. We just have to keep sticking with the same plan because it does work every time. Because we have such an elite group of girls training with us at practice every day, when we can do it out on the race course it makes it a lot easier. When we stick together and it works, it is a really good feeling.”
The team’s second-place finish extends UNM’s streak to 13 years in a row with a top-10 result at nationals.
“To have the longest active top-10 streak for women is remarkable, and it is something they can pride themselves on,” said UNM coach Joe Franklin. “When you put on the turquoise you know it’s going to be a special day. To be one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport is something we hang our hat on as a state, city, and university.”
The turquoise is, of course, the jersey color UNM traditionally wears at the national meet. It’s as much as part of their tradition and identity as the team’s reputation for being one of the country’s top programs.