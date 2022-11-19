New Mexico Lobos logo

Another year, another trophy.

The University of New Mexico women’s cross country team stormed back from the middle of the pack midway through the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning in Stillwater, Okla., to eventually finish as national runner-up for the second time in program history.

The Lobos finished one back of top-ranked North Carolina State, as all five Lobos cross the finish line in the top 34 spots. They were the first team to have all five runners finish, but it was N.C. State’s dominant performance at the top that gave the Wolf Pack the edge.

Popular in the Community