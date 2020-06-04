Just two days before the team and its official fan club, The Curse, was set to make a public appearance and thank essential workers at Santa Fe’s Presbyterian and Christus St. Vincent medical centers, fans of the New Mexico United professional soccer franchise might want to thank the team for the news it shared Thursday afternoon.
The United Soccer League, whose 35 franchises include the Albuquerque-based United, received a majority vote from its board of governors to return to play for the 2020 season. A tentative restart date for its Championship series has been set for July 11.
Details have yet to be announced, and it’s unclear if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will allow fan-attended sporting events in July. And there is only speculation about what alignment the team will be in and how many matches it will play — or for how long.
In short, professional soccer is back on.
The United played just one match of its then-34-game regular-season schedule before the league suspended operations nearly three months ago due to the coronavirus. New Mexico lost 1-0 at Austin on March 7, and the league shut things down just days before the club’s mid-March home opener.
“We are ecstatic to hear the positive news of a return to play vote by the league,” said New Mexico head coach Troy Lesesne in a statement. “Our club is eager to continue to build on the momentum we captured in 2019 with our community and are appreciative of the support our fans have displayed, in so many creative ways, during this quarantine period.”
The USL Championship has 35 teams with two additional expansion clubs set to join as early as 2021. The United finished 11-10-13 and qualified for the playoffs as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, losing to Sacramento in the play-in round.
The team had lofty expectations coming into this season, and New Mexico majority owner and team CEO Peter Trevisani spoke about the club’s 85-day hiatus during the coronavirus, a stoppage that initially began as a temporary monthlong break when the health crisis began.
“In those 85 days our state has faced unimaginable challenges,” Trevisani said in a statement. “[Thursday] I am overjoyed and overcome with emotion to say that we will be back on the field. I think we can all see now, more than ever, the strength that is created when we come together to unite. We can’t wait to channel that strength and bring a championship cup to New Mexico.”
The 2020 season would have been approaching its midway point this week. The United are coming off their inaugural campaign in which they led the USL in attendance, averaging 12,693 fans over 17 home matches at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.
They more than doubled the total attendance of 26 other USL teams in 2019. The league average was 4,916 per contest.
NOTES
Details of the United’s salute to health care workers in Santa Fe can be found on the team’s Facebook page. Given the current Phase One restrictions, participation will be limited and fans must sign up with the club before making an appearance.
