Once again, a draw.
The New Mexico United and the L.A. Galaxy II played to their second straight draw Saturday night. This one was 2-2 before a crowd of 15,247 in a United Soccer League Championship soccer match at Isotopes Park. The United (8-6-10) had a chance to leapfrog from sixth to fourth in the Western Conference standings with a win, but will remain tied for sixth with the Sacramento Republic FC with 34 points.
Just like the first match, the United dominated possession and held a 21-9 shot advantage over Los Angeles. However, the Galaxy II (8-8-9) never trailed, opening the scoring with a goal from Mohammed Kesselly Kamara in the ninth minute. L.A. then took a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute on Augustine Williams’ goal.
It took the United just three minutes to tie the score at 2-2 when Kevaughn Frater knocked in a penalty kick. Christopher Wehan had New Mexico’s other goal in the 25th minute to tie the score at 1-all.
The United get a week off before heading to Texas to take on San Antonio FC at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Toyota Field.