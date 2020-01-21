Just like with any successful sports organization, other clubs are taking the New Mexico United's best.
Amanda Powers, who was the chief operating officer for the wildly successful United expansion team last year, was named president of FC Tucson on Tuesday. Powers is the second woman club president in U.S. men’s professional soccer history.
“I love this game, I love this city, and I’m honored and excited to use soccer as a vehicle to build community and to honor the unique heritage that makes Tucson special,” Powers said in a statement. “We’re not trying to recreate the success of New Mexico United. We’re trying to find that same authentic spirit and build a team and game experience around that, for us, by us.”
In Powers' year with the New Mexico United, the organization led the league in attendance, ticket, and merchandise sales while reaching the USL Championship playoffs.
FC Tucson finished its first year in the USL Championship League after spending the previous seven years in the Premier Development League, going 8-11-9 and missing the postseason.
Powers is a former member of the USL Board of Governors, and has served as a trusted advisor and franchise builder for USL Championship ownership groups across the country.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.