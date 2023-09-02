In a season of promised change, improvement in every aspect and increased optimism in all phases of the game, it was only more of the same for the University of New Mexico football team in Saturday night’s season opener.

The Lobos (0-1) were pounded by No. 23 Texas A&M, losing 52-10 before a national television audience and 97,560 fans at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Aside from a long scoring drive in the first half and a handful of moments scattered few and far between, UNM never seriously threatened. The Aggies flexed their considerable muscle under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, scoring the game’s first points late in the first quarter and never looking back.

