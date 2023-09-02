New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is tackled by Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper, left, and Bryce Anderson during the third quarter of Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas. Croskey-Merritt rushed 11 times for 50 yards and scored the Lobos’ only touchdown on a 27-yard run.
UNM quarterback Dylan Hopkins throws during Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The UAB transfer completed 15 of his 23 passes for 115 yards in his Lobo debut, delivering crisp accurate throws against heavy pressure.
New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins (10) hands the ball off to running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Mexico safety Marvin Covington (6) carries an American flag on to Kyle Field as his team runs on to the field before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Mexico running back Christian Washington (22) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) for a loss during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Mexico wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon (8) is pulled to the ground by his facemark by Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (5) is tackled by Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) and defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) for a loss during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Photos by Sam Craft/The Associated Press
Lobos cornerback Donte Martin breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M’s Jahdae Walker during Saturday’s 52-10 loss. The Aggies’ starting quarterback completed 18 of his 23 passes for 236 yards.
In a season of promised change, improvement in every aspect and increased optimism in all phases of the game, it was only more of the same for the University of New Mexico football team in Saturday night’s season opener.
The Lobos (0-1) were pounded by No. 23 Texas A&M, losing 52-10 before a national television audience and 97,560 fans at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Aside from a long scoring drive in the first half and a handful of moments scattered few and far between, UNM never seriously threatened. The Aggies flexed their considerable muscle under new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman, scoring the game’s first points late in the first quarter and never looking back.
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about working with Petrino, a high-profile and controversial coach who has had previous stops as a head coach at Louisville, Arkansas and with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Fisher has ceded all play-calling to Petrino this season.
“It was great,” Fisher said. “We were talking back and forth, sharing ideas, what we could go to, what we could not, giving suggestions ... reminding [each other] of things we do in the game plan, just like we do in the meeting and it was excellent. We had fun — a lot of fun.”
Weigman passed for a career-high five touchdowns and 236 yards while completing 18 of his 23 passes. He continually shredded UNM’s defense with intermediate and long-range throws downfield, exploiting weaknesses in the secondary.
“I thought our kids fought for four quarters,” Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said. “Now, 52-10 is what it is. They were better than us tonight. We have the potential to have a good football team and that’s exciting for our kids. Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. We’ll take our $1.6 million, lick our wounds and go home.”
Texas A&M scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions, but not until the Lobos started the game with a solid opening drive that ended in a punt. They burned two of their timeouts on the possession, a move that paid off as Jacory Croskey-Merritt picked up a first down on third-and-one inside their own 30 to keep the ball moving.
They sustained a 42-yard drive in which they picked up three first downs and took nearly seven minutes off the clock as quarterback Dylan Hopkins, an offseason transfer from UAB, made crisp, accurate throws against heavy pressure.
“I think he has the chance to be one the best quarterbacks in [the Mountain West], if we can keep him healthy,” Gonzales said.
Texas A&M responded with an 85-yard touchdown drive where Lobos safety Noa Pola-Gates was flagged twice for what Gonzales labeled as self-inflicted mistakes; once for a pass interference, the other a facemask. Pola-Gates was called for PI two more times later in the game.
Defensive back Tavian Combs had a team-high 11 tackles for UNM. He said shoring up the defense is all a matter of communicating on the field and lining up in the right spots on every snap.
“Just making sure everybody’s on the same page,” Combs said. “I feel once you do we can be really special.”
Mistakes had an impact on both side of the ball. The Lobos were flagged 10 times for 114 yards. The miscues helped the Aggies take a 14-0 lead before UNM got its offense going.
The Lobos answered Weigman’s second TD pass with an 88-yard drive in six plays, capping it with a 27-yard touchdown run by Croskey-Merritt to silence the crowd of nearly six figures.
“It was fun; I’m always up to the challenge,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I think it was just a fun experience and the rest of the season it will be fine. It was a good defense we went against so we’ll be ready moving forward.”
The Aggies’ answer time and again was Weigman. He had three touchdown passes on his first eight attempts to manufacture a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. He added his fourth in the final 90 seconds of the half as A&M led by 28 at the break.
“It was awesome,” Fisher said of his quarterback. “We went out there, we executed the game plan ... and I just give it to my playmakers and they make my life easy out there.”
The Lobos had 18 first downs and got a solid outing from Hopkins. He completed 15 of his 23 passes for 115 yards, all while facing intense pressure from A&M’s vaunted front line.
“I thought he did a good job for what we asked him to do,” Gonzales said. “We weren’t going to sit back there and throw it all day long because we knew they were good up front.”
Evan Stewart led the Aggies with 115 yards receiving and two scores. Noah Thomas finished with 74 yards receiving and three touchdowns after the 6-foot-6 sophomore had just 51 yards receiving with two scores all last season.
“We came in with a chip on our shoulder to prove to people we are capable of leading this offense,” Thomas said. “We love, trust and believe in each other. The coaches and players made it happen.”
The Lobos will play their next two games at home; next week against Tennessee Tech and again on Sept. 16 against New Mexico State.
“I’ve got a lot of excitement for this team,” Gonzales said. “Coming off of a loss like this is — the potential of this team, I mean, we should be fighting for a bowl game in November. We’ve got enough talent on this team to get it right.”
NOTES
Wardrobe malfunction: The Lobos wore their alternate red helmets for Saturday’s game, a look they first unveiled last year against Boise State.
They have yet to win a game in them. They’re now 0-6 in red, losing to the Broncos, LSU, Utah State, Air Force, Colorado State and Texas A&M. Five of the games have been on the road.
The bird man of ‘Burque: Lobos offensive lineman Teedo Stafford got plenty of attention during Saturday’s ESPN broadcast for having a feather sticking straight out of his helmet. It wasn’t a mistake.
Apparently it’s something he’s been doing for several years, dating back to his time at Alabama State. One of his teammates back then was Croskey-Merritt.
“I guess it’s his good luck charm,” Croskey-Merritt said. “He sees a feather on the ground he’ll come pick it up and he sticks it in his helmet.”
Stafford apparently found this latest feather on the field at A&M’s stadium during a Friday walk-through.
Streaking: The Lobos have lost 10 games in a row and have dropped 19 of their last 21 games against teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Their last win over an FBS program was Sept. 17, 2022, against UTEP.
Next week’s opponent, Tennessee Tech, is an FCS school.