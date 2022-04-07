Former New Mexico State standout Trevelin Queen is making a name for himself in the professional ranks. On Thursday, the 6-foot-6 swingman who spent two years as an Aggie was named the most valuable player of the NBA’s G League, the developmental arm of the sport’s highest level.
Queen averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and a league-high 3.3 steals this season for Rio Grande Valley. He helped the Vipers clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference of the G League playoffs, which started Tuesday. He had 25 points in Thursday night’s win over Texas, which puts the Vipers into the league semifinals this weekend.
Queen was an Aggie from 2018-20 and led NMSU to 55 wins in two seasons. He went undrafted after he averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds his senior year.
He scored 42 points with 16 rebounds in two games against the University of New Mexico his senior season.
He signed as a free agent with the Houston Rockets in 2020 but was waived before playing a game. He accepted an offer to play last season with Rio Grande Valley, then signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was released just before the start of the regular season last fall.
He returned to Rio Grande Valley and immediately blossomed into a consistent scorer. He surpassed the 20-point mark 14 times this season and was called up to the Rockets in December.
He made his NBA debut Dec. 18 against the Detroit Pistons. Signed as a two-way player by the Rockets, he is paid half of the NBA minimum salary and can be called up or sent down at any time.
He has appeared in 10 games for Houston this season, scoring a career-high 17 points in a Dec. 27 loss at Charlotte. He also had 10 against Denver on New Year’s Day.
