New Mexico State University athletic director Mario Moccia said Monday the school has indefinitely suspended Mike Peake from its men’s basketball team following Peake’s involvement in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.
Moccia said neither he nor the school could comment on Peake’s enrollment status as a student.
“Mike is suspended from our basketball team until the completion of the university’s investigation and the investigation of the proper authorities,” Moccia said. “When those investigations will be complete, I can’t say.”
Also Monday, KOAT reported the firearm used by Peake in the shooting, which left a 19-year-old UNM student dead, was recovered in the possession of a NMSU assistant basketball coach at an Albuquerque hotel.
A 6-foot-7 junior from Chicago, Peake told investigators he was lured to UNM’s Coronado Hall dormitory by a group of students seeking revenge from a fight they and Peake were involved in during a football game in Las Cruces on Oct. 15. NMSU previously reported Peake and others were disciplined, but the details of that discipline — and the identity of the other individuals — were never revealed.
Peake and the rest of the NMSU basketball team were in Albuquerque for a Nov. 19 against UNM in The Pit. According to a New Mexico State Police report, Peake told investigators he snuck out of the team hotel to meet a female UNM student he had been exchanging messages with. He told police he was assaulted by at least three men shortly after arriving.
He said he was hit in the leg with a baseball bat by one of the men before UNM student Brandon Travis began shooting at Peake as he attempted to flee. A police report said Peake pulled out a handgun, shooting and killing Travis.
Travis, 19, died at the scene. Peake, 21, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was treated at UNM Hospital.
Police say Peake transported his handgun from Las Cruces with him on the team bus and, according to the KOAT report, that handgun wound up in the possession of assistant coach Dominque Taylor at the Doubletree Hotel in Albuquerque after the shooting.
The decision to suspend Peake was not made public. It was first reported by the Las Cruces Sun-News after a reporter asked Moccia on Monday for an update on Peake’s status.
“It’s like I’ve said, if there is criticism over this decision I am in a position to take it on myself,” Moccia said before Monday’s men’s basketball game against Simon Fraser. “I’ve known this player for years, and I know what kind of person he is. I didn’t feel a need to rush to judgment.”
Peake has not been charged in the shooting, which led to the cancelation of the Nov. 19 game between the Lobos and Aggies and the teams’ return engagement on Dec. 3 in Las Cruces.
Asked why it took so long to suspend Peake from the team, Moccia said, “When a student-athlete is lying in a hospital room recovering from multiple procedures, it didn’t seem an appropriate time and place for that. I wanted to give the investigation time to play out before making any decisions.”
Peake started the first two games of the season for the Aggies, scoring 16 points with five rebonds in a Nov. 7 win over New Mexico Highlands. He averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds last season, helping NMSU reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
He began his college career at Georgia, playing one season with the Bulldogs before transferring to Austin Peay. He left there to enroll at New Mexico State in 2021 and has appeared in 36 games with the Aggies ever since.