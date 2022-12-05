New Mexico State University athletic director Mario Moccia said Monday the school has indefinitely suspended Mike Peake from its men’s basketball team following Peake’s involvement in a deadly shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.

Moccia said neither he nor the school could comment on Peake’s enrollment status as a student.

“Mike is suspended from our basketball team until the completion of the university’s investigation and the investigation of the proper authorities,” Moccia said. “When those investigations will be complete, I can’t say.”

