That's all Jerry Kill is trying to take in his first few days of preseason camp with the New Mexico State football team. Take enough of them over the coming weeks and months, and it might just add up to a giant leap for a program that desperately needs it.
Hired in the offseason to kick some life into a team that, save for a bowl win in 2017, has been historically near the bottom of major college football for as long as anyone can remember, he set his goals modestly heading into camp. The Aggies have won four or fewer games in all but one of the last 18 seasons and finished above .500 only five times since 1967.
Kill said his biggest task in the next four weeks are making the Aggies, "mentally and physically tough. They haven't been. And not get anybody hurt at the same time. Try that one on."
Having established a reputation for turning moribund programs into bona fide contenders, Kill is facing one of his most challenging tasks yet. A Football Bowl Subdivision independent, New Mexico State lacks the funding, manpower, fan base and recruiting channels to do much in the way of erasing its history.
That didn't stop players like Trevor Brohard from jumping on board. An in-state recruit out of Los Lunas, he's the heart and soul of NMSU's defense. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker, he averaged nearly eight tackles a game last year and is a player Kill said he can trust. Brohard's teammates agree.
"There are many leaders on the defense, but Brohard is kind of like the general," said defensive lineman Lama Lavea. "He goes hard every day. We tend to follow him because he leads us in the right direction."
To be fair, the first question people usually ask about a football team is who its starting quarterback will be. If history is any indication, it'll be Diego Pavia.
He was a star in high school at Volcano Vista, leading the Hawks through an undefeated regular season in 2019. He was a star in junior college, leading New Mexico Military Institute to last year's JUCO national championship.
Now in his first year as an Aggie, he's already been given the endorsement of Kill at the top of the depth chart coming out of spring ball. Kill said Pavia had the inside edge to be QB1 on opening day.
When asked if he's ever lost a quarterback battle, Pavia paused for a few seconds before saying, "Uh, no. ... No, I haven't."
Pavia is one seven quarterbacks on the roster, five of whom are either freshmen or sophomores. Pavia and Dino Maldonado — one of just two quarterbacks who saw playing time in an NMSU uniform last year — are the proverbial gray beards. Both are juniors.
"I can't get comfortable, that's for sure," Pavia said. "That's how jobs get taken."
Quarterback competitions have been a way of life for Pavia's main competition, Gavin Frakes. The 6-foot-4 freshman from Norman, Okla., said he's been battling for playing time his entire life and lost out on those battles his sophomore and junior years in high school.
"It's been a lot of adversity up to this point, but I feel like I've learned a lot and I'm really just trying to take that next step," Frakes said.
Speaking of steps, the season opener is less than a month away. Let the growing of Aggie football officially begin.
AGGIES NOTES
All the rage: With a new coach comes a fresh look. NMSU unveiled its new uniforms this week, the highlight of which is a matte crimson helmet with the familiar Pistol Pete logo resting above the text, "NM State" in all caps. It's the same logo used in the past, minus the center stripe on helmet and glossy finish.
The jerseys and pants feature no black piping, showing only the crimson and white used in the university's official institutional mark.
Ties that bind: Kill has a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon connection to UNM. He was a linebacker Southwestern (Kan.) from 1979-82. The team's head coach during his junior and senior seasons was Dennis Franchione.
Coach Fran, of course, went on to become head coach at New Mexico from 1992-97. Before that, he was Pittsburg State's head coach from 1985-89. His defensive coordinator those first two seasons was Kill.
Another Lobos connection is Gary Patterson, a former teammate of Kill's at Southwestern (Kan.) who later served as Franchione's defensive coordinator at UNM and TCU. Kill was Patterson's best man and took over for him on an interim basis after Patterson was fired at TCU last season.
Same place, new address: This is the Aggies' final season as an FBS independent. New Mexico State will join Conference USA in the 2023-24 athletic year, giving the football team a league for the first time since being booted from the Sun Belt in 2017.
Unless you're Notre Dame or perhaps BYU, life as a major-college independent is harsh. NMSU is just 8-30 since leaving the Sun Belt, losing 20 of 21 road games. Four of their wins came against FCS programs and two others were against UTEP, including the lone road win.
Tough sledding: The Aggies play four games this season against teams from the Mountain West and have road trips to Wisconsin (Big Ten), Minnesota (Big Ten) and Missouri (SEC). They also have four straight games at Aggie Memorial Stadium from late September into the final week of October. That includes an Oct. 15 visit from the Lobos.
USA Today ranks NMSU's schedule as the 91st toughest out of 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Aside from the traditional UNM and UTEP games, the one that’s most interesting is the Sept. 1 trip to Minnesota. Kill was the Golden Gophers’ head from 2011-15 where he was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2014. He stepped down the following year due to health issues.