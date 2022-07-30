NMSU preseason football

The New Mexico State football team opened preseason camp this week as new head coach Jerry Kill enters his first year with the Aggies.

 Courtesy NMSU Athletics

Baby steps.

That's all Jerry Kill is trying to take in his first few days of preseason camp with the New Mexico State football team. Take enough of them over the coming weeks and months, and it might just add up to a giant leap for a program that desperately needs it.

Hired in the offseason to kick some life into a team that, save for a bowl win in 2017, has been historically near the bottom of major college football for as long as anyone can remember, he set his goals modestly heading into camp. The Aggies have won four or fewer games in all but one of the last 18 seasons and finished above .500 only five times since 1967.

