LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty amassed 526 yards of offense, getting 276 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kaidon Salter in a 33-17 win over visiting New Mexico State on Saturday.
The Aggies drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA heading into next weekend’s Rio Grande Rivalry in Albuquerque. Saturday’s game was NMSU’s first as a member of C-USA, its first conference game since leaving the Sun Belt in 2017.
Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was intercepted twice and fumbled the ball away after getting sacked in the third quarter. His miscues led to a pair of field goals a Liberty scored the final 20 points to avenge a loss to the Aggies last year.
Pavia passed for 150 yards and a touchdown. He was also NMSU’s leading rusher with 65 yards.
The production helped the Aggies keep the game close into the second half. Pavia’s 13-yards touchdown pass to Trent Hudson with 5:18 left in the second quarter gave the Aggies a 17-13 lead, but the Flames scored 10 unanswered points to close the half.
NMSU had only four possessions in the second half. Two ended in turnovers, one in a punt, one on a failed fourth down attempt. They had 16 yards of offense in the third quarter — just three more yards than thane had in penalties.
Salter had two passing touchdowns, a 40-yard connection with CJ Daniels and one from 24 yards out to Bentley Henshaw. Daniels had 129 yards receiving.
New Mexico Highlands 48, Western New Mexico 42
New Mexico Highlands held on to win the La Batalla Bowl on Saturday in Las Vegas, N.M., beating Western New Mexico at Sanchez Family Stadium.
The Cowboys (1-1) led 28-0 after one quarter before the Mustangs got to within a single score late in the final period.
NMHU scored a touchdown on special teams and another on defense. Cowboys quarterback Joey Cave completed just five passes, two of which went for scores.
Western New Mexico quarterback Devin Larsen passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns.