New Mexico State Aggies logo

From Staff Reports

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty amassed 526 yards of offense, getting 276 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Kaidon Salter in a 33-17 win over visiting New Mexico State on Saturday.

The Aggies drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Conference USA heading into next weekend’s Rio Grande Rivalry in Albuquerque. Saturday’s game was NMSU’s first as a member of C-USA, its first conference game since leaving the Sun Belt in 2017.

