With all the rule changes in baseball this year, there’s one at the local level that has gone largely under the radar.
To understand its effect requires an alphabet soup of acronyms and a keen awareness of thermodynamics and its relatability to the elasticity of reinforced carbon fiber polymers.
Yeah, it’s a mouthful.
In short, the days of carving your own personal Wonderboy out of the old tree out back are over. They’ve been replaced by a healthy dose of modern science and advanced technology.
New Mexico became the last state in the country to change from exclusive use of wood bats for high school baseball, opening the door for composite bats to be used this spring. The New Mexico Activities Association adopted the wood-only approach 11 years ago as a means to address player safety and soaring offensive numbers.
NMAA associate director Dusty Young, himself a product of the good ol’ days when aluminum bats made legends out of high school stars (and mincemeat out of pitchers), said wood bats did have an inherent upside.
“They definitely leveled the playing field,” he said. “Players weren’t swinging for the fences the way they did with aluminum. You really had to learn how to hit and not rely on the bat. It changed the game.”
Enough so that New Mexico prep players saw their numbers take a steady nosedive without the help of a super stick to send the balls into orbit. Home runs, batting average and scoring dropped dramatically the last decade-plus, and the impact on the state’s record books has been negligible since aluminum was done away with.
Career and single-season records for hits, triples, home runs and RBI stood firm through the entirety of the wood bat era, as have a number of pitching standards. Typical seven-inning games were often played in less than two hours.
“The game was just different with wood bats, you know?” said Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez. “The strategy was to go small ball; bunt more, hit for contact, steal, make things happen with a player’s speed. You didn’t have guys hitting it over the fence the way they used to.”
While aluminum bats may never fully return, the NMAA followed the National Federation of State High School Associations’ mandate and finally allowed composite bats to be used this spring.
They’re significantly more expensive — a good composite bat usually starts around $250 but can easily climb over $450, whereas wood bats generally start at $100 — and far more durable. A single composite bat can last an entire season while a player might go through a series of wood bats.
Composite bats are a combination of metal and carbon fiber designed to act like true wood, breaking down the whiplashing trampoline characteristic of aluminum while minimizing the length-to-weight ratio. The weight of a composite cannot be more than 3 ounces less than the bat’s length.
Some aluminum bats had a length/weight ratio as large as minus-7, making them veritable launching pads for tape-measure shots and rocket line drives. They also increased bat speed as the material of the bat itself sent balls soaring.
Veterans of the old days say it took guts to play third base; aluminum made even the scrawniest kid in the lineup capable of sending a double down the line.
“The teams I played on were some of the best in the country at that time but, yeah, I can’t imagine we could have done some of the things we did if we had to play with wood,” said Jordan Pacheco, a member of La Cueva’s legendary teams that won four state titles from 2003-06 and won 70 straight games. “I’ll be honest; I think kids here should have the same equipment as players everywhere, so ending the wood bat rule is going to be a good thing.”
A college star at the University of New Mexico, Pacheco went on to a big league career with the Colorado Rockies and is now the hitting coach for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. He said he can empathize with the challenge prep pitchers face with the new rules — but only to a certain extent.
Composite bats must meet the standard batted-ball coefficient of restitution (BBCOR) to be used in high school games. That basically means they can’t be as light as a broomstick nor have the launch capabilities as aluminum bats. The NCAA adopted those standards more than a dozen years ago, meaning New Mexico high school athletes and college programs now have access to the same gear.
Not everyone’s crazy about it, though.
“The last couple of years I could bust a guy in off his hands knowing he couldn’t do anything, but with the bats we have now, it’s harder to throw inside because a guy can turn on it and hit it hard,” said Santa Fe High pitcher C.J. Garcia. “They say the bats are supposed to be the same as wood, but I’m telling you, they’re not.”
The metallic crack of a composite bat isn’t quite the same as the unmistakable metal pinging sound of aluminum, but it’s close enough to tell anyone watching that the advantage is now in the hitter’s hands. Balls are traveling further and games are taking longer, Young said.
“I can see that, yeah,” said St. Michael’s senior Rahul Williams. “It doesn’t make a huge difference to me because I’ve never really been a power guy, but the ball does come off the bat a lot better. I can see how it gives a hitter more confidence.”
One of Williams’s teammates, Horsemen senior Rayes Baros, was the only player on the team with a home run heading into Saturday’s doubleheader against West Las Vegas. Baros said anyone who digs into the batter’s box is now eyeing the outfield fences. The new rules suddenly make them look a whole lot closer.
“I mean, I’ve been hitting the weight room a lot in the last year, so I know I’ve gotten stronger, but the bats make it easier to hit the ball harder,” Baros said. “Me, I like it. I think it makes the game better.”
Santa Fe High coach Ian Farris spent his prep days with aluminum and played in college when composite bats were coming on scene. He then coached during the entirety of the wood bat era, opening his own private baseball academy that regularly took players on the road to face teams from out of state.
He said New Mexico was at an inherent disadvantage for years.
“You go to these tournaments where these Texas guys are 6-2, 210 pounds and using metal bats and putting up these huge numbers, then here comes the New Mexico guys who’ve been playing with wood this whole time, and it’s no wonder guys from around here weren’t getting recruited as much,” Farris said. “This switch at least allows us to put up the kinds of numbers that might get a guy recruited. Makes me wonder how many guys didn’t get a look because of wood. We might never know.”