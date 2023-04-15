041223 jw bats1.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Nicholas Sandoval does a drill to hone his bunting while waiting for the team’s doubleheader against Albuquerque Manzano to start last week. Players in New Mexico this season are using composite bats — a mix of metal and carbon fiber — changed from the exclusive use of wood bats for the last 11 years. “They say the bats are supposed to be the same as wood, but I’m telling you, they’re not,” said Sandoval’s teammate, pitcher C.J. Garcia.

 Photos by Jim Weber/The New Mexican

With all the rule changes in baseball this year, there’s one at the local level that has gone largely under the radar.

To understand its effect requires an alphabet soup of acronyms and a keen awareness of thermodynamics and its relatability to the elasticity of reinforced carbon fiber polymers.

Yeah, it’s a mouthful.

041223 jw bats2.jpg

New Mexico became the last state in the country to change from exclusively using wood bats for high school baseball, opening the door for composite bats to be used this spring. Players and coaches say it has helped offense, lengthened games and decreased the need for small ball.
041223 jw bats3.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Elijah King warms up on-deck with a composite bat during the team’s doubleheader against Albuquerque Manzano last week. The bats have led to increased offense, players say.

Recommended for you