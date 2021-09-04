Quarterback Ramone Atkins passed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, leading New Mexico Highlands University to a 44-7 season-opening rout of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Fort Lewis on Saturday in Durango, Colo.
CJ Sims returned the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, opening the floodgates for a 27-point first quarter that saw the Cowboys generate more than 320 total yards. Atkins had scoring passes of 30, 3 and 51 yards later in the quarter, connecting with Quavon Beckford twice.
The Cowboys (1-0) held Fort Lewis (0-1) to just 188 yards total offense on the day, forcing 10 punts and baiting Skyhawks quarterback Jack Hanenburg into three interceptions on just 8-for-28 passing.
NMHU led 34-0 at halftime and finished the game with 653 yards of offense. Sims had 122 yards receiving while Beckford had 101 with a pair of touchdowns. Kamari Mosby and Cameron High each rushed for 122 yards on a combined 42 carries.
Former Capital running back Luke Padilla is a freshman this season with Fort Lewis but did not appear in Saturday’s game.
NMHU travels to perennial RMAC powerhouse Colorado School of Mines next week. The Cowboys have lost seven straight to the Orediggers.
