They will play again, New Mexico.
Just not this year, just not now.
In response to the latest surge in positive COVID-19 cases that approached record highs earlier this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday she will not alter the state’s public health order to allow youth sports to return anytime soon.
No high school or club sports until at least January.
Lujan Grisham expressed empathy for the thousands of kids and adults impacted by the restrictions of the health order and said she understands their frustration, but she reiterated that she had not led anyone to believe sports would be given the green light to return this week.
“COVID is an unfair, viscous virus that has upended the lives of every single family around the globe and it is no different in the state of New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said during her weekly address on Facebook. “The better we do, the more opportunities we can provide our young people and their families.”
The New Mexico Activities Association had planned to start an abbreviated fall sports campaign Saturday for high school volleyball, cross-country and golf. It revolved around the idea the governor would alter the health order that limits gatherings to nine athletes and one coach.
“The state is not updating its public health order. In fact, we didn’t update the public health order to ever permit youth or K-through-12 games or competitions this fall,” Lujan Grisham said. “We were very clear about that. We didn’t amend the order to do that, and that includes club sports.”
The governor said her priority has always been to get students back into the classroom, not the return of sports.
The NMAA responded just minutes later with a statement that canceled fall sports, effectively pushing all sports and activities to the spring semester, and the potential launch of several sports in January.
NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez called it a “sad day” and “devastating.”
“We need to focus in on the emotional well-being of our students at this time,” she said.
Marquez is working on a scenario that fits volleyball and cross-country into a hectic five-month spring sports schedule that already includes the fall and winter sports of football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, spirit and swimming. That’s in addition to the traditional spring sports of tennis, baseball, track, softball and golf.
Health conditions permitting, they’ll all run between January and early June, making for the busiest burst of activity in the state’s high school sports landscape.
“It is not ideal,” Marquez said. “This is the last thing I wanted to do, to tell our student-athletes we’re not able to play fall sports.”
The health order does not restrict teams from practicing or congregating in groups of 10 or fewer. Santa Fe High’s volleyball team was back in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night going about its daily routine as though Saturday’s season opener at Albuquerque Academy was still on.
“We’re going to stay sharp, keep working and, most of all, stay positive, because what else are we going to do?” Demonettes head coach Josie Adams said. “We’ll make some modifications, sure, but this isn’t going to end anything for us. We’ve worked too hard to get here. This won’t stop us from working as a team. We’ll follow the rules and do all the things we have to, but this kind of hurts, you know? There’s been so much we’ve gone through, now this. It’s not easy.”
Across town, the mood was pretty much the same for the cross-country team at Academy for Technology and the Classics. The Phoenix were set to open its season Saturday at Pecos but were relegated to a workout whose purpose had shifted from defending the small-school girls state title to keeping team morale together.
“It’s just such an unbelievably special group,” ATC head coach Tim Host said. “They’re not doing it for the moms and dads, they’re not doing it for the cheers from the crowd. I’ve never experienced a team like this before, one where so many of the driving forces weren’t beating the kid from the other town but doing it for one another instead. That’s what I’m going to miss the most. If these kids never get a chance to run, to make one another better — that’s the saddest part about all this.”
The only sport to escape the health order for the time being remains the University of New Mexico football team. The Lobos have conducted several full-team practices in the last week in preparation for an eight-game season starting Oct. 24. They’ll play four of those games at home, assuming the governor grants UNM permission to stage games without fans at University Stadium.
It’s contingent, Lujan Grisham said, on strict protocols that revolve around regular COVID-19 testing by UNM and the Mountain West Conference. Players and coaches will be tested three times a week through mid-December, and everyone in the program must adhere to a social contract that limits interaction, requires face masks and prohibits personnel from mingling in large groups outside of a team setting.
Coupled with the controlled environment of a college campus and that, the governor said, is why UNM is allowed to play while youth sports cannot.
“We’ve seen that work fairly successfully in all college sports and in professional sports,” Lujan Grisham said. “But we’ve seen issues where that hasn’t been the case. That’s the big difference.”
