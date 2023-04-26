Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, left, talks with Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby before a Dec. 25 game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sanders, who played for UNM from 2014-17, was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018, the most recent Lobo to be picked during the NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead holds the ball as Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders kicks for a field goal during a Jan. 8 game against the Jets in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sanders, who played for UNM from 2014-17, was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018, the most recent Lobo to be picked during the NFL Draft.
Doug Murray/Associated Press file photo
The NFL Draft will come and go over the next three days as players from across the country have their dreams realized when their name is called.
While it’s reasonable to assume no one with New Mexico ties will get an NFL contract, it’s not to say the state isn’t without its draft day success stories.
The University of New Mexico has had 72 players get picked, while New Mexico State has had 67. Of those, 133 of them have played professionally.
The last Lobo to be drafted was kicker Jason Sanders — and he’s the only Lobo in the past 13 years to have his name called on draft weekend. Others have signed as free agents and made NFL rosters, but were not drafted.
Ironically, both Sanders and the only other UNM player taken since 2010, offensive lineman Erik Cook, went in the seventh round with the 229th overall selection.
The Aggies have had five players picked since 2011, the most recent of which was three years ago when running back Jason Huntley went to Detroit in the fifth round.
As for actual New Mexicans making it to the NFL, that’s where it gets a little tricky. Brian Urlacher is considered one of the state’s greatest football success stories. He was a star at Lovington High School and was arguably one of the best players in UNM history, but he wasn’t born in New Mexico.
Urlacher was born in Pasco, Wash., and moved to southeastern New Mexico when he was a child.
All told, 44 NFL players were born in New Mexico, although many of them were raised out of state and attended college nowhere near here. Among the more notable examples are Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (Albuquerque), three-time Super Bowl offensive lineman Norm Evans (Santa Fe) and journeyman quarterback Colt McCoy (Hobbs).
Others, like Cook and his brother Ryan, both grew up in Albuquerque, played at Cibola High School and made it to the league. Then there’s Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald, born in Roy and attended Highland High before a stellar career at Oklahoma and later with the Eagles.
More recent New Mexico natives who shone in local high schools and later in college include quarterback Landry Jones (Artesia), linebacker Nick Speegle (born in Albuquerque, attended La Cueva), receiver Hank Baskett (Clovis), offensive lineman Alan Branch (Albuquerque, Cibola) and current Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (Albuquerque, Eldorado).
So, let the NFL party begin. As it unfolds and pick after pick rolls by without “New Mexico” attached to it, remember that it wasn’t always that way.