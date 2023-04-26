The NFL Draft will come and go over the next three days as players from across the country have their dreams realized when their name is called.

While it’s reasonable to assume no one with New Mexico ties will get an NFL contract, it’s not to say the state isn’t without its draft day success stories.

The University of New Mexico has had 72 players get picked, while New Mexico State has had 67. Of those, 133 of them have played professionally.

Recommended for you