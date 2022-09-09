New Mexico Lobos logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Fresh look, same old result.

Wearing red helmets for the first time in nearly half a century, the University of New Mexico football team was no match for visiting Boise State in a nationally televised game on Friday night.

Aside from one long pass play that accounted for more than half the team’s total yardage, the Lobos showed no life on offense as the Broncos (1-1) rode out of town with a 31-14 victory.

