ALBUQUERQUE — Fresh look, same old result.
Wearing red helmets for the first time in nearly half a century, the University of New Mexico football team was no match for visiting Boise State in a nationally televised game on Friday night.
Aside from one long pass play that accounted for more than half the team’s total yardage, the Lobos showed no life on offense as the Broncos (1-1) rode out of town with a 31-14 victory.
The Lobos (1-1) managed just 123 yards of offense as quarterback Miles Kendrick struggled to a 9-for-28 night with only 98 yards.
Running man: Christian Washington became the ninth player in UNM history to return a kickoff at least 100 yards for a touchdown, doing so with 6:07 left in the game after the Lobos fell behind 31-7.
The last time it happened was Elijah Lilly in a 2017 game at Texas A&M.
Slow start: The Lobos went three and-out on each of their first two possessions, held to minus-4 yards offense in six plays.
Not to worry, because the UNM defense held Boise State to a pair of three-and-outs at the other end. It wasn’t until the Lobos’ third drive (fifth of the game between them) that they finally got a first down.
The first trip into enemy territory for either team came with five minutes left in the opening quarter when Boise State’s Tyreque Jones was flagged for a personal foul near midfield on third down.
Second verse …: Not the same as the first. The Lobos’ second quarter explosion in last week’s win over Maine (21 points) was not duplicated against the Broncos. UNM was held to fewer than 40 total yards until the final drive of the first half that ended with a missed 48-yard field goal attempt by kicker George Steinkamp as time expired.
A Los Alamos High grad, Steinkamp hadn’t attempted a field goal all season but was 5-for-6 on extra point attempts in the opener.
The third quarter was actually worse, as the Lobos had minus-16 yards in the 15 minutes after halftime. Entering the fourth quarter they were 1-for-12 on third downs, punting more times through the first three quarters (eight) than Kendrick had completed passes (seven).
Work to be done: UNM’s ground game was virtually nonexistent, as five different runners combined for 27 carries — and only 25 yards. Twenty-one of those yards came on one play by Sherod White.
Lobos running back Nate Jones had the most looks with seven carries for 12 yards. Kendrick was dropped for minus-30 yards, a product of him getting dropped on multiple sacks in passing situations.
Speed kills: Boise State’s quickness was evident, particularly on defense. Bigger up front and faster on the outside, the Broncos covered more than enough ground to make life miserable for Kendrick and the skill players. Receiver Luke Wysong had 91 total yards offense in the Maine game; on Friday he had four receptions for 16 yards and five rushing attempts for half a dozen yards.
Until he found Geordon Porter on a 69-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to get the Lobos on the scoreboard, Kendrick’s longest completion all night was just nine yards and the entire Lobos offense had only two plays that went for at least 10 yards.
Hot mic: Twenty minutes before kickoff, the sound of a disembodied voice echoed around the (mostly empty) stadium. It was none other than referee Tim Davis, who left his microphone on after testing it on the public address system.
You could clearly hear him having conversations with people along the UNM sideline, at one point walking up to a group of fans and asking them to step to the side to make room for Boise State as the Broncos headed back to their locker room before pregame warmups.
About a minute went by before a member of UNM’s chain gang tapped him on the shoulder and told him his mic was on.
Look ma, no hands: UNM’s most valuable player in the first half was the guy whose job it is to use his foot, not his mitts. Punter Aaron Rodriguez was summoned half a dozen times in the first half and had five punts that sailed more than 50 yards. His 51.8-yard averaged in the first two quarters included a 63-yarder.
The Lobos had just 64 yards to total offense in that span.
Rodriguez punted 10 times for an average of 50.9 yards (509 yards). He landed three kicks inside the Boise State 20-yard line. The total yardage of all his kicks were more than the two teams had in combined total offense (441).
Can’t stand prosperity: As well as A-Rod booted it in the first half, his initial punt in the second half was blocked in the end zone by the Broncos’ Andrew Simpson and recovered by teammate Deven Wright just before it rolled out of bounds for a touchdown.
It was the third blocked punt for a touchdown in the last two years for Boise State against UNM. They did it twice in last year’s 37-0 over the Lobos on the Smurf turf.
New Mexico also extended an odd streak in Friday’s game. The special teams unit hasn’t blocked an opponent’s punt in 13 years (4,697 days, to be exact), the longest active streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Wardrobe malfunction: The Lobo coaching staff wore the same outfits for Friday’s game as it did in the opener against Maine. Coach Danny Gonzales said it was a superstitious thing, that changing the game-days look might mess with the good vibes the Lobos had against the Black Bears.
No word if they’ll switch to a new look next week.
Little interest: Friday’s game drew just 16,157 fans, a slight improvement over last week’s opener and not much different than last season’s average of about 14,000. Kickoff for Friday’s game had perhaps two-thirds of the official total in the stadium. By the end of the first quarter the fans had settled in.
Across the street was an Albuquerque Isotopes game against El Paso. It drew 4,428 fans.
Vegas push: The betting line for Friday’s game had Boise State as a 17-point favorite. Go figure. The over/under was 44. Seems those people in Sin City know what they’re doing.
Up next: The Lobos will be home for a third straight week, hosting UTEP the night of Sept. 17. Five of the seven games after that will be on the road, including the Sept. 24 trip to Death Valley to face LSU.