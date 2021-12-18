In the land of mañana, a sports entity that has defied the odds for longer than anyone could have predicted has officially survived into adolescence.
The New Mexico Bowl, one of 44 college football postseason games on the schedule, returned to New Mexico on Saturday after spending last December in the more COVID-friendly confines of Texas. The nationally televised affair was the 16th edition of the annual event, played under predictably sunny 5-0-5 skies and before a crowd that echoed the growing sentiment within college sports the last decade.
Just 16,422 fans showed up to watch 13-point favorite Fresno State rally to a 31-24 win over UTEP at University Stadium. It was the smallest crowd (sans last year’s trip to Texas) in the history of the event, continuing a trend that has seen decreased attendance at every New Mexico Bowl since the hometown Lobos lost to Arizona before 30,289 in 2015.
All things considered, executive director Jeff Siembieda said the game is actually in a decent place.
“I think we’re healthy,” he said. “I mean, what’s the health of anybody after the pandemic. Today was very encouraging. I think we’re on our way back and it’s going to be a gradual climb back. I don’t know how to define the health of it other than to say we’re healthy.”
Aside from the marquee bowl games that show no signs of weakness — like the traditional New Year’s bowls and those used for the College Football Playoff — college sports has seen once-packed venues hemorrhage fans by the thousands in virtually every sport. Locals need to look no further than the building across the street from University Stadium.
The Pit, a historic arena that proudly boasted near-capacity crowds for over 40 years, hasn’t seen a sellout in nearly a decade. Attendance is down at venues across the country, from half-empty football stadiums to arenas with thousands of empty seats.
As grateful as Siembieda is to have fans file in for his event, it’s the corporate dollars and TV rights that dictate the success and failure of a bowl game. The New Mexico Bowl’s title sponsor this year was PUBG Mobile, one of three it has had over the years.
The most recent was a controversial relationship with local company DreamHouse Productions, whose naming rights deal was dropped in 2019 when the company’s credibility was called into question.
Without question the most damaging impact on the bowl, Siembieda said, has been the pandemic. The decision to move last year’s game to Frisco, Texas, had the Hawaii-Houston matchup draw only 2,060 fans to Toyota Stadium.
Siembeida said he had tough conversations with corporate partners about the viability of the event returning in 2021.
“I gave those people my word that we were bringing this game home, and we did,” he said. “Is there a possibility anything can happen to change that in the future? I mean, in my mind that’s not a concern to me. Is anything 100 percent? I guess not. As far as I’m concerned, this game’s moving forward and this was a big step, a big positive step moving forward.”
The decision whether to return for 2022 will be made later, but there’s money to be made, for sure. The payout for this year’s game is reported to be $1.05 million, a bounty to be shared by the teams and the conferences they represent.
Getting the fans back helps, Siembieda said, but there are other concerns out there.
“The hard sell is not our sponsors and our partners,” Siembieda said. “Well over 90 percent of our stakeholders who were with us before the pandemic are with us now, and we’ve got a good number of new partners [who] have come on since. In fact, the enthusiasm, the passion from our stakeholders over the past month is really what got me to the finish line because it convinced me that the people who are invested in this thing really want to make sure that this thing comes back.”
The message to the teams? Have fun.
In that regard, nothing has changed for the New Mexico Bowl’s pomp and circumstance in the days leading into the game. Both teams and their fans are treated to a week’s worth of events designed to put Albuquerque and the state in a positive light. There’s cookouts and pep rallies, video games and bowling nights.
There was a time when only the country’s best teams got invited to a bowl. The rapid expansion of postseason games began in the 1990s and continued well into the last quarter century, including the birth of the New Mexico Bowl in 2006.
It was designed to pit a team from the Mountain West against regional and national competition. The MWC has had nine different schools make at least one appearance with the league going 11-5 since its inception.
“It’s great to be in a bowl because it’s a reward,” said hall of fame running back Eric Dickerson, the New Mexico Bowl’s keynote speaker this year. “Back when I played you had to win, like, nine or 10 games and sometimes you still wouldn’t get to a bowl. That’s the difference these days, but it’s the payoff for what you did.”
That the New Mexico has had the game this long is of no surprise to Siembieda. A former TV sports anchor at KOAT-TV and a popular talk radio host on KNML-AM, he has been the bowl’s director since Day One.
“I might’ve been the only one stupid enough to think we were going to be here long haul; I thought this ballgame had a future here,” he said. “There’s nobody who wants to sell out this game more than I do, but I also know what’s going on. The pandemic has impacted all of us, and the way I see it, [Saturday] was really encouraging because in some respects it’s a rebound, like we were starting all over again.”
Of course, the dream matchup always involves the University of New Mexico. The Lobos have played in the game four times. Coincidentally, four of the bowl’s top five crowds have come with UNM involved. The lone exception was the 2010 matchup between UTEP and BYU.
While Saturday’s matchup didn’t exactly inspire sports fans from around town to forsake the threat of the coronavirus — not to mention holiday shopping and a game-time temperature of 35 degrees — to buy a ticket and watch what was actually a pretty entertaining game, it did show that the New Mexico Bowl is a lot more resilient that some people probably care to admit.
Siembieda said there’s no way to know what role a possible expansion of the College Football Playoff will have on lower-tier bowls like his but did say these games do serve a valuable purpose.
“Teams like these, they deserve a place to play, and they’re certainly not going to get it in an expanded playoff,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to grow this thing, to promote New Mexico and keep this game alive. It’s a process, but we’re on the right path.”
GAME NOTESFresno State completed a 10-win season despite losing its head coach to Washington. The team’s interim coach, Lee Marks, is rumored to soon be joining Kalen DeBoer in Seattle. Marks was DeBoer’s running backs coach and run game coordinator this past season. ... UTEP had its 54-year run without a bowl victory continue at least another 12 months. The Miners (7-6) are now 0-3 in New Mexico Bowl appearances. They haven’t won a postseason game since the 1967 Sun Bowl, a 14-7 win over Ole Miss.
