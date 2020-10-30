ALBUQUERQUE — If the idea of the University of New Mexico's football team moving to Las Vegas, Nev., isn't the most 2020 news of all, try this one on for size:
"Welcome to the 15th annual New Mexico Bowl, brought to you live from Texas!"
Contingency plans are in development for the possibility of moving the postseason college football game out of Albuquerque due to escalating health concerns over the coronavirus. Those plans include a likely landing spot in the Lone Star State, site to be determined.
Speculation began swirling just hours after the New Mexico Bowl released a statement Friday morning saying it had pinpointed Dec. 24 as the date for this year's game. Few details were included, except to say the 1:30 p.m. kickoff would be aired live on ESPN and the game would be broadcast nationally on TV and radio.
"We are happy to once again be a part of college football's bowl season and to be showcased in a very [desirable] national television window on Christmas Eve," said bowl Director Jeff Siembieda in the statement.
Nowhere did that release mention a site. The only mention of Albuquerque came in the bowl game's familiar logo, which has the city's name scrawled across the bottom.
"Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the situation regarding our bowl game is fluid, and conversations are ongoing," ESPN senior publicist Anna Negron said.
ESPN owns and operates the New Mexico Bowl, which has called Albuquerque's University Stadium home since its creation in 2006. It is one of 36 bowl games on tap this season, down from 42 last year. Six games have been canceled due to the pandemic.
The casualties are the Hawaii Bowl (Honolulu), the Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas), the Fenway Bowl (Boston), the Redbox Bowl (Santa Clara, Calif.), the Holiday Bowl (San Diego) and the Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit). The game in Hawaii was the only tie-in for the Mountain West Conference of which UNM is a member.
"The goal, as always, is to showcase our beautiful city and state and put on a memorable, safe experience for the student-athletes," Negron said.
Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network was the first to report about the game potentially heading to Texas. He tweeted Friday morning that, "Because of COVID restrictions in New Mexico, New Mexico Bowl may be moved to Texas this season, sources told Stadium."
Siembieda referred all questions about McMurphy's tweet (and the game's location) to Negron.
"There are challenges that come with hosting and executing an event like this right now — venue has not yet been determined," Negron said. "We remain hopeful that we can safely stage a game, pending approval from local and state officials. Should approval be granted to play in New Mexico, we will follow all COVID-safe practices for intercollegiate sports."
