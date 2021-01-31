Every Friday for the past few months, athletic directors from the state’s colleges and universities have assembled via videoconference call to share information and provide a unified front as each school deals with the coronavirus.
In essence, it’s equal parts strategy and therapy. Leaders from schools big and small would bounce ideas off one another and provide updates about where they are, what they’ve learned and the scenarios each was facing.
The idea was the brainchild of Northern New Mexico College’s Ryan Cordova, the AD and men’s basketball coach. The leader of the state’s newest and smallest athletic program, one with a budget about 1/50th the size of the University of New Mexico’s, he began reaching out to officials like UNM’s Eddie Nuñez and New Mexico State’s Mario Moccia to start a dialogue.
“He had organized multiple calls with Eastern, Western, New Mexico Highlands, University of the Southwest,” Moccia said. “It was great that we got to kind of experience this together.”
By nature, New Mexico State and UNM are classic in-state rivals who battle for fan loyalty on turf they share. The pandemic has temporarily tempered the heat as sports at every level, from Little League to the pros, ground to a halt for 10 months thanks to New Mexico’s public health order.
That ended on Jan. 19 when the state eased restrictions on team practices for colleges and universities. So long as each school adhered to strict health guidelines and testing procedures, they would be allowed to work out but not host athletic events inside the state.
Before then, it was each school for itself. Tucked into its own quarantine zone, each tried to make sense of life without sports — and a way to generate funds without them.
“The best way is to collaborate,” Cordova said. “Eddie and Mario really took the lead. They’d give us guidance and keep us informed because they have been staying in contact with the Governor’s Office pretty much every day.
"It’s been a good path going forward, but what it does is it allows us to communicate ideas and plans with our own administrations and with our students. It’s been really beneficial because no one’s trying to step on anyone’s toes.”
Western New Mexico athletic director Scott Noble is known as the organized, pragmatic voice in the group. Along with Highlands and Eastern New Mexico, WNMU operates at the NCAA Division II level, while Cordova’s NNMC and University of the Southwest in Hobbs are the state’s lone NAIA schools.
Noble made no pretenses: It is a means to create a lobbying effort at the state level, a way to get elected officials to hear everyone’s voice at once.
All seven four-year athletic programs have been hemorrhaging funds without sports. UNM has been able to keep a portion of the cash flow coming in by having its football and basketball teams honor its conference’s TV rights contract that pours approximately $4 million into the department. But it’s just a small percentage of UNM’s $33 million annual budget funded mostly by the university.
The other schools aren’t so fortunate, and that’s where Noble is taking a stand.
“We have just recently put together a lobbying effort to have our funding replaced that we lost this year prior to the school year starting to help offset some of the costs with [COVID-19] testing,” he said.
Cordova said the state’s smaller schools simply can’t afford to return to practice because the coronavirus testing program is too expensive. Minus state funding, they have little chance of putting teams back into action anytime soon.
While UNM and New Mexico State have the internal revenue to make athletic competition happen — each school already has multiple teams working out on campus every day — the smaller schools are struggling.
Cordova said one of the main benefits to the weekly group chat is hearing the plight of everyone else and adjusting his course in part based on what he hears.
“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know a lot of those athletic directors prior to us meeting,” he said. “The leadership, the professionalism and the character, and the way each of those ADs really genuinely cares about their own institutions, is absolutely commendable.”
NMHU athletic director Andrew Ehling lauded the role Nuñez has played in the group, saying the AD of the state’s biggest department has been at the forefront of the information stream since Day 1.
“It’s been good to see what everyone else is doing and kind of learn from each other and to get that information from someone who’s in there every day is crucial,” Ehling said. “We’re all one big team and we’re trying to accomplish the same thing. Everybody’s got a different situation.”
In some ways, it has been weird for Moccia. A former baseball player at NMSU who returned in 2015 to take over at his alma mater, Moccia said the open channel of communication with the rival a few hours up the road in Albuquerque has been an interesting experience.
“I want to acknowledge, really, the unprecedented communication with UNM and Eddie Nuñez,” he said. “Eddie and I were friends long before we even had these jobs but I’ve talked to him more than I ever thought I would talk to a rival athletic director.”
With thousands of New Mexicans being vaccinated daily and optimism for an end to the pandemic, all seven ADs are wondering what a return to normal would mean for the bond that formed between the schools' officials.
Cordova, for one, says things have changed for the better.
“I mean, just knowing who everyone else is and knowing we’re sort of in this all together, it makes me feel like there’s other people who are going through the same things we are and are thinking the same things I am,” he said. “Has it helped us? For sure, yes. Those Friday phone calls are huge.”
