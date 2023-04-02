The recent World Baseball Classic had some familiar New Mexico faces.

Santa Fe native and St. Michael’s graduate Ron Porterfield joined fellow New Mexico State grad Ken Crenshaw among the training staff for Team USA’s run to the finals against Japan last month. Porterfield has enjoyed a long and celebrated career in professional baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series ring with L.A. in the COVID-19 year.

Crenshaw is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Arizona Diamondbacks.