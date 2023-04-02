The recent World Baseball Classic had some familiar New Mexico faces.
Santa Fe native and St. Michael’s graduate Ron Porterfield joined fellow New Mexico State grad Ken Crenshaw among the training staff for Team USA’s run to the finals against Japan last month. Porterfield has enjoyed a long and celebrated career in professional baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series ring with L.A. in the COVID-19 year.
Crenshaw is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
• • •
What goes around comes around.
Just days after he’d played his final college game with the University of New Mexico, future NBA draft pick J.R. Giddens took part in the annual Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships.
A postseason celebration that brings together the nation’s top specialists who didn’t take part in the NCAA Tournament, it has grown into a nationally televised event that is equal parts over-the-top entertainment as it is a show of skill and talent.
Giddens was part of the eight-player rotation in the 2008 dunk contest that also included Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing Jr.
He was back at it last week, this time as a mentor and coach. One of the contestants was Keane Jamal Harris, a 6-foot-2 senior guard from Northern New Mexico College. Giddens is the NNMC women’s head coach but has lent plenty of time to help out with the men’s team.
Harris has a well-earned reputation for high-flying dunks. There’s a video of him posted online where he’s showing off his remarkable 52-inch vertical leap, the kind that has him looking down at the rim and high enough to hook his elbow through the basket as he dangles above the floor.
Alas, Harris never made it out of the first round, although he did have a dunk attempt where he lept over Giddens as Giddens stood a few feet from the basket with the ball held over his head. The eventual winner was Kamari Brown of Georgia Southern, who easily outscored Radford’s Shaquan Jules for the title.
• • •
Just in case you didn’t notice, Saturday was April Fool’s Day.
Taking advantage of that was an Instagram account called Downtown Albuquerque. Right around when the morning paper was being delivered, the account had a post claiming the New Mexico United soccer club was again considering a downtown location for its stadium site.
It showed a map with the new facility overlaid onto a plot of land at the corner of Lomas Boulevard and Broadway Avenue.
‘The potential site’s big advantage is the location in the heart of the city, accessible to all socioeconomic classes,” the post read.
After drawing a slew of comments, both positive and negative, the post was followed by a second that showed the same map overlaid with big yellow letters reading, “April Fools’.”
So, no, it doesn’t appear the new stadium will be downtown. As discussed March 31, the leading candidate for the site appears to be Balloon Fiesta Park.
• • •
Santa Fe Prep’s girls lacrosse team started the 2023 season with a pair of big wins over the weekend.
The club sport squad, which comprises players from the different high schools in Santa Fe, downed Colorado schools Durango and Pueblo West on Saturday at Sun Mountain Field. Prep opened the doubleheader with a 10-9 thriller over Durango with a four-goal performance by Mizan Jacobs and a hat trick from Callie Trader, who also had an assist. Eighth-grade goalkeeper Sofia Koutsouflakis made her varsity debut with 10 saves on the day.
Prep head coach Nico Morris said the win was big because Durango beat Prep when the teams met last year.
In the second game, Prep outscored Pueblo West 19-17 as Jacobs recorded eight goals to lead the offensive attack. Sophia Van Luchene had four goals and four assists, while Trader scored four times. Koutsouflakis added another 10 saves and was named the player of the game by the Prep coaching staff.
• • •
While Capital’s Katelyn Padilla brought home a state title for Capital, she wasn’t the lone champion. Española Valley’s Jack Purdy won the 123-pound title by lifting 755 total pounds in the deadlift, squat and bench press competitions, while Bryan Almeida won the 308-pound weight class by lifting 1,240 pounds. West Las Vegas’ Isaiah Ortiz was the 220 champion with a 1,170-pound total.
Overall, the Sundevils took third in the 4A boys division as a team, thanks to two state champions, a runner-up (Edwardo Jose Martinez at 198) and Leandro Salazar finishing third at 275.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe High had Antonio Urioste take fifth at 148, while Shanti Khalsa was second in the girls 198 division and Natalia Apodaka was fifth at 132.
• • •
The boys of summer are officially back, just in time for what appears to be a chilly, windy night at the ol’ ball yard.
The Albuquerque Isotopes opened their 2023 season over the weekend by taking two of three games against the Round Rock Express. Sunday’s 10-2 win set the tone for Tuesday’s home opener at Isotopes Park against visiting Salt Lake. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
The weather, as usual, isn’t always cooperative this early in the season. The night games are typically cold with wind — exactly the kind of conditions forecast for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s with a steady wind.
Rest assured the Isotopes have your back. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will get an Orbit fleece blanket.