Baseball/softball
New Mexico Officials Association regional assigners David Crawford (baseball) and Richard Salazar (softball) encourage people interested in becoming an umpire to contact them for more information.
Baseball applicants can contact Crawford at 505-930-8940 or crawfordd26@yahoo.com. Those interested in softball can contact Salazar at 505-490-3560 or salazar.richard4@gmail.com.
Visit nmofficials.arbitersports.com for more information.
