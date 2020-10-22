Anyone with grade school kids knows all too well the problems with “new math.”
In simpler times, an addition problem was solved in about 11 seconds, give or take a moment to double-check your answer. New math means it takes an entire sheet of paper, drop-down boxes and a team of scientists with advance degrees in charts and graphs standing in as backup.
Eddie Nuñez isn’t asking for new math to solve the University of New Mexico’s football team’s COVID-19 problem, but he’s hoping a different approach can get the Lobos back on the field sooner rather than later.
On Tuesday, the UNM athletics boss stood before an open laptop and told the local media via a Zoom call that Saturday’s opener at Colorado State had been called off due to, as he described, the prevalence of the coronavirus in Bernalillo County. For the uninitiated, since the rest of Albuquerque and its surrounding area can’t seem to avoid getting sick, the Lobos will not be allowed to play the first of what was supposed to be an eight-game schedule to launch the Danny Gonzales era.
As social media is wont to do in such instances, news quickly spilled into a finger-pointing blame game with some looking at the governor’s mansion and others taking the oft-used tactic of hypochondriac state officials overacting to an illness that may or may not be worse than the common cold.
Tyranny! Oppression! Freedom to choose!
Look closer. Did Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham really tell the Lobos she’s taking their ball and going home? Nope.
Was it Dr. David Scrase, aka New Mexico’s Anthony Fauci, who put the hammer down? Eh, no.
It was a few sheets of paper that dealt the Lobos their first loss. Skyrocketing COVID-19 cases since late September pushed the 14-day averages beyond the agreed-to threshold for college teams to return to play. Based on the trends from this week, those numbers are likely going to get worse when the figures are updated next week when the powers that be decide whether or not UNM can host its home opener Halloween night against San Jose State.
Nuñez knows that. He could have saved us all a bunch of time by announcing Tuesday that the first two games, not just Saturday’s road trip to Fort Collins, were canceled.
It’s exactly why he dropped in a few thoughts about pitching an alternative idea to the state, one that judges UNM’s ability to play based not on Bernalillo County’s numbers, but those of the UNM athletic department’s bubble.
In short: Keep the fans away if you must, but let us do our thing as long as we’re doing everything right and the outbreaks are contained.
“We presented different variations and options to them,” Nuñez said.
“We’ve discussed how we play into the overall county numbers. It is one of the major issues right now that’s putting us in a position where we go back to the original play which puts us where we would have to quarantine for 14 days.”
Based strictly on UNM’s testing results, yes, the Lobos would be given the green light to travel to and from games and even host home games at University Stadium — but that’s not likely to happen. A spokesman with the Governor’s Office said this week that the state’s COVID-Safe Practices Document, which devotes four pages to intercollegiate athletics, was agreed to by the colleges and the state well before any of the current numbers became an issue.
In other words, the only thing that will get the Lobos back onto the field in time for their game next week is new math. The current method’s answer is clear: Not a chance, stay home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.