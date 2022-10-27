One day, Alexa Chavez was a basketball coach, then she found herself on the soccer pitch.

This is what happens when your alma mater comes calling in search of a quick fix out of a sticky situation. Chavez, a St. Michael’s graduate who is an assistant coach for the Santa Fe High girls basketball program, had no inkling of the rules of soccer.

But when Lady Horsemen head girls soccer coach Alfonso Camarena resigned Oct. 18 amid forfeitures of wins after using an ineligible player, there were few options for St. Michael’s athletic director Josh Grine.

