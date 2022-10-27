Lady Horsemen striker Grace Sandoval dribbles past two defenders before getting a shot off during practice Tuesday. The team has a new coach as it takes on Santa Fe Prep on Friday in the Class 1A/3A quarterfinals.
Alexa Chavez, shown in 2014, played four years on the UNM women’s basketball team after playing four sports at St. Michael’s. Soccer was not one of thems, but she has been hired on an interim basis to coach the St. Michael’s girls soccer team.
One day, Alexa Chavez was a basketball coach, then she found herself on the soccer pitch.
This is what happens when your alma mater comes calling in search of a quick fix out of a sticky situation. Chavez, a St. Michael’s graduate who is an assistant coach for the Santa Fe High girls basketball program, had no inkling of the rules of soccer.
But when Lady Horsemen head girls soccer coach Alfonso Camarena resigned Oct. 18 amid forfeitures of wins after using an ineligible player, there were few options for St. Michael’s athletic director Josh Grine.
He reached out to Chavez, who was the school’s admissions and community engagement manager, on Oct. 19 to finish the season on an interim basis. Ever the dedicated alum, Chavez agreed to do it — then began studying her new sport.
“I been looking stuff up online for the past week, just about the game of soccer,” Chavez said. “I looked up Soccer for Dummies. That’s how crazy it sounds, but I pulled that up on the internet, and I’ve just been looking up different drills and I talked with the girls, and they give me their feedback on what they’re used to and what they know.”
And thus, a real-life Ted Lasso story emerged.
Much like the TV character’s football-to-soccer transition, Chavez’s education — and her soccer coaching career — continues at 4 p.m. Friday as
St. Michael’s takes on fellow District 2-1A/3A foe Santa Fe Prep at in the Class 1A/3A quarterfinals at Sun Mountain Field.
She is 1-0, guiding the Lady Horsemen to a 4-0 win over Santa Fe Prep on Oct. 19. Even more, Chavez has earned immediate respect with the team.
“She is super sweet — I love her,” senior defender Logan Hunt said. “I trust her completely because she didn’t have to step up. We could have lost our season or had our [athletic director Josh Grine] become our coach.”
One thing Chavez had in her favor was she was an athlete. She was a four-sport performer (volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field) at
St. Michael’s who was the school’s athlete of the year as a senior, and parlayed that to a four-year run with the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team from 2012-16.
There is a language that transcends sports.
“She understands the athlete mentality,” senior striker Grace Sandoval said. “She understands being knocked down and trying to come back.”
If anyone needed a helping hand, it was St. Michael’s (12-6), which finished as the district runners-up to the Blue Griffins. That happened because of a forfeited 2-1 win over Prep on
Oct. 4 as a result of using an ineligible player.
It wasn’t discovered until the end of the nine-week grading period Oct. 14.
It prompted Camarena’s resignation and left the program in limbo, waiting to see how many wins it would forfeit. Initially, it appeared the Lady Horsemen would lose seven wins, but an appeal that wasn’t heard until just before they played Prep whittled it to two.
In between that time, players were left wondering if their dream of reaching a third straight state final was over.
“That was the most emotional day,” Hunt said. “I went from happy, to celebrating Mass, to crying, to throwing up. It was a lot.”
It wasn’t until 30 minutes before the match the team learned its fate, which was met with cheers, tears and elation. Then, coach Chavez stepped to the forefront.
“I just told them that it was a must-win and to transfer their emotions onto the field, all that energy that they had,” Chavez said. “Put it out there and just use it to your benefit.”
What followed was one of the best performances of the season by the Lady Horsemen, taking a 3-0 lead at the half and never looking back.
In the week since Chavez took over, Hunt and Sandoval said practices have been crisp and energetic, as Chavez has settled into her job. The players have been regular visitors to her office, just to chat, talk about the upcoming practices or to help her learn some of the nuances of the sport.
Sandoval said she’s learned what off sides is and has a better grasp on substitutions. If anything, it’s as if she’s been coach for a year — not a week.
“She’s really been giving her all to help us in any way she can,” Sandoval said. “I really respect that from her and it’s been great.”
And the Lady Horsemen have one more thing to play for — to give Chavez a chance to be in a state championship, which she never did at St. Michael’s.
“We were talking about that the other day,” Hunt said. “We were like, ‘Coach, we’re gonna get you a state championship, too.’ ”
If that happens, Chavez can call herself a state championship coach, regardless of the sport.