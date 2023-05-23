Like every skipper who mounted the dugout steps and called the shots for the Santa Fe Fuego, Tom Fitzpatrick enters his tenure full of optimism and an ironclad belief that he can build a winner.
Hired this spring to replace the embattled Bill Rogan as the team’s manager, the 27-year-old New Jersey native — and devoted Yankees fan, to boot — arrived in town last week with the idea that he’s found exactly what he’s looking for.
Having previously played for three teams in the Pecos League, he always had an eye on landing a managerial spot somewhere in the Mountain Division. He got it when league President Andrew Dunn gave him a shot to build his own team as a player-manager with the Fuego.
Over the past few weeks, he has assembled a roster that will have as many as 22 pitchers in camp by month’s end. It goes hand in hand with a hitter-friendly lineup that, as of this moment, has just one catcher — himself.
Being in Santa Fe, he said, is exactly where he wants to be at this stage in his career.
“You’ve got that California division that had basically four really good teams, then you have the Mountain [Division] where every team has a general manager, a good fan base and a direction,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s like two different leagues.”
Apart from the roster, Fitzpatrick has focused much of his attention on the field at Fort Marcy Ballpark. One of his incoming players, he said, works on a grounds crew in Florida in the offseason and has offered to help manicure the facility as much as possible this summer.
That, alone, is a significant step forward for the organization. The majority of the team’s previous managers had a knack for complaining about the field but not doing anything to improve it. Rogan memorably drew the ire of the team’s front office — and the fans — when, during the middle of a game last season, he turned toward the press box from his perch in the dugout and shouted an obscenity about the field’s condition.
Fitzgerald spent part of his day Tuesday at a local home improvement store spending his own money on supplies for the field. Among them were cans of turquoise spray paint, which he’ll use to color the bases to match the team’s jerseys.
Last weekend he worked on the mound and the area around home plate.
On Thursday, he and the rest of the team will be on the field for a meet-and-greet with the team’s sponsors, its host families and any fans wanting to get a jump start on the season.
The Fuego will have an intrasquad scrimmage starting at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, the players will meander through the crowd to meet the fans.
It’s all free to the public, and anyone interested in attending is also encouraged to volunteer as a potential host family for a player or two.
“One of the great things I always heard about Santa Fe is its fan support,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve always had that here, and one of the things I’ve noticed is players want to be in a place that gives them the best experience. Me, I’ve never been here but I can already tell it’s different.”
The Fuego open their season May 31 at Trinidad, the first of two straight games in southern Colorado. The home opener is June 2, also against Trinidad.
NOTES
Single-game tickets to all home games are $9. As always, all home and road games will be streamed online through the Pecos League website for a fee at pecosleague.com. … Despite claims to the contrary, attendance at Fuego home games did not reach an all-time high in 2021 or 2022. A news release on the league’s website announcing Rogan’s arrival as manager of the Marysville Drakes ends with a line claiming he led the Fuego to an “all-time high in attendance” during his two seasons with the team. Not true, said Fuego general manager Yvonne Encinias. The team’s attendance peaked from 2012-15 when former manager Bill Moore took the expansion club and led it to the league title in 2014 and to the playoffs the following season. Santa Fe has led the league in attendance multiple times but has not reached the figures it posted during its best seasons on the field.