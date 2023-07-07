The collapse of the Santa Fe Fuego was well underway before David Peterson showed up on the top step of the team’s dugout.

Even so, there’s no wiping the smile off the man’s face.

“There’s something about Santa Fe,” he said, glancing around for a panoramic view of Fort Marcy Ballpark after a team practice earlier this week. “It’s always been on my bucket list of Pecos League things to do. I’ve always wanted to be here.”

