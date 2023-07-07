The collapse of the Santa Fe Fuego was well underway before David Peterson showed up on the top step of the team’s dugout.
Even so, there’s no wiping the smile off the man’s face.
“There’s something about Santa Fe,” he said, glancing around for a panoramic view of Fort Marcy Ballpark after a team practice earlier this week. “It’s always been on my bucket list of Pecos League things to do. I’ve always wanted to be here.”
Hired last week to be the team’s manager for the final month of the 2023 season, Peterson is literally in a no-win situation. He inherited a team that was already falling apart after its previous manager, Tom Fitzgerald, was unceremoniously fired following a tumultuous start to the season.
A player/coach, Fitzgerald built a team that was giving up runs at an alarming rate. The team’s ERA was north of 13.00 — and it’s only gotten worse since Peterson arrived. Friday night’s 30-10 loss at home to perennial power Alpine extended the Fuego’s losing streak to nine.
They’ve given up an average of 26.8 runs (243 total) in that span. Peterson is now 0-6 as Santa Fe’s skipper.
“I’ve never really been a heavy stats guy,” Peterson said. “I’ll look at the numbers just like anyone else but I think you get a better feel for what you’re working with once you get to know the people you have around you. I’m coming into a situation where I don’t really have that advantage, so right now I’m just trying get a read on things.”
A native of San Antonio, Texas, Peterson played junior college ball for two years at two schools — one of which no longer has a baseball program, he noted — before walking away from baseball for a while. It wasn’t until he attended a Pecos League tryout in 2015 that he launched his professional career. He had a brief stint in Garden City but admits it wasn’t all that great.
“I didn’t play a lot because it turns out I probably wasn’t that good at baseball,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, it was a great experience and it gave me a taste of what this league is all about. I’ve wanted to be a part of it ever since.”
A catcher, Peterson developed a keen love for the game by studying pitchers and getting to understand their mechanics. It’s one reason why he thinks he can right the ship — eventually — with the Fuego.
“One of the challenges is getting guys to come play for you,” he said. “You’ve had managers here who know people and can recruit good players, and it’s something I think I can do if I get the chance.”
It didn’t take him long to make a mark on the roster. He brought in fan-favorite Parker DePasquale to anchor the top of his lineup and he signed another catcher to take Fitzpatrick’s place late last week. More moves will likely happen before it’s all said and done.
Just having that chance to call a team’s shots is what makes Peterson truly happy. He spent the last few years working as a manager and coach in the Pecos League and other independent organizations around the region. Most recently he was an assistant to Pecos League President Andrew Dunn.
It was Dunn who first pitched the idea of Peterson taking over in Santa Fe.
“I’ve known Andrew a while and I’ve been lucky enough to learn about his side of things while I wasn’t in the dugout,” Peterson said. “He’s been able to keep this league going for a while and I know he thinks Santa Fe’s one of those places that’s important to the league.”
Peterson said it was an “easy decision” to take over the Fuego. Despite the turmoil within the team the first half of the season, he said it’s all a matter of letting the players play and letting them understand that things will be done a certain way with him in charge.
“Look, I used to be one of those guys who was really strict about showing up at a certain time and things like that,” he said. “I understand these guys probably have side jobs to get them some money, like DoorDash or being an Uber driver or something. As long as they know I respect their time, they can respect mine and we can all work together.”
Peterson is no stranger to Fort Marcy. He was in Santa Fe for the All-Star game a few years back and remembers a heavy afternoon thunderstorm that soaked the field and threatened to wipe the game out.
“I remember they worked on the infield and got all the water drained off so we could play,” he said.
With only 19 games left, the Fuego are already well out of the playoff race. Mired in seventh place in the eight-team Mountain Division, they’re simply playing out the string knowing half their wins (only eight so far) are against the league’s worst team, Austin.