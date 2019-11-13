If there is one word volleyball coaches and players keep using about the new state tournament format, it is intriguing.
It’s a word that several of them threw out when asked about the new “double-elimination” bracket for each class, which replaces the old pool-play format that is a popular one for most regular-season tournaments in the state. Mainly, the fascination stems from a different way of crowning a champion, but it is also because the pressure of playing an elimination match once bracket play begins is eased.
“I am really intrigued by it,” Santa Fe Indian School head coach Brian Gurule said. “Last year, this could have helped us our because we could have all bounced back [after losing]. I am kinda curious about how it is going to play out.”
The new format mirrors what used by the Colorado High School Activities Association, although it will look much like past brackets. The top four seeds from Class 1A-5A all get first-round byes while the other eight teams play. Those that lose in the opening round, however, do not go home. They will come back Friday and play in the “contenders” bracket with a chance to advance back into the winner’s bracket. The same goes for the losers in the quarterfinals and the winner’s bracket semifinals.
When the “contenders” bracket is reduced to two teams, the double-elimination portion of the tournament ends. On Saturday, all five classes will play single-elimination semifinals, with the winners advancing to the evening’s championships.
“I think it’s really exciting,” said Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams. “It’s going to be a lot of volleyball, and the strongest teams are going to come out.”
One interesting outcome from the change is that the first-round losers play just once Thursday, while the winners play twice. Teams that lose in the quarterfinals face the prospect of playing twice in the other bracket Friday.
There is the potential for a team to play as many as seven matches in the tournament, as those coming out of the “contenders” bracket could play three times Saturday. The last match would be for the state title, though.
“I’m like, ‘How is this going to work?’ ” Santa Fe High senior Salome Romp said apprehensively. “[Playing three matches in one day] would be pretty tough.”
Count Pojoaque Valley head coach Joe Rodriguez as another supporter of the new format. He said it lessens the sting of the end of the season compared to years past in which teams had pool-play matches in the morning and afternoon, then could lose in the first round and head home the same day.
“Everyone is stuck there ‘til Friday,” Rodriguez said. “So that is a part of the scam, I think. Which is fine. It’s better than playing pool [play] in the morning and in the evening, you’re gone. That kinda sucks. At least now, you get two days out of it.”
Of course, that’s what some coaches are saying before the tournament. Come Saturday, they will have a better grasp on how intriguing the new format really is.
