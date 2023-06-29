New Mexico Highlands has a new baseball coach.
That’s the good news.
Even better? The new guy doesn’t even need to rent a moving van.
Harry Estep, who spent the last five years as an assistant coach and then head coach at crosstown Luna Community College, was hired this week at NMHU. He replaces Shannon Hunt, who was fired earlier this month.
“Let’s just say it’s a place I’m very familiar with,” Estep said Thursday. “It’s not really a big change for me.”
The 29-year-old launched his college coaching career six years ago when he served one season as a graduate assistant at Highlands. The next four were as an assistant to T.C. Nusser in the junior college ranks at Luna. Last season he took over the top spot and led the RoughRiders to a 21-35 finish that included a 16-18 mark in conference play.
Luna used NMHU’s Brandt Field for its home games this spring. It’s a place Estep knows as well as he does some of his players.
“I’ve spent a lot of time there, but it will be good to call that place home for real now,” he said.
Highlands conducted a national search for this position, ultimately settling on a young coach who considers himself a student of the game and a devotee of modern technology to assess his players’ progress. With more resources at his disposal at NMHU, he’s already chomping at the bit to get started.
That enthusiasm helped set him apart, Highlands officials said.
“Harry is a bright coach who possesses the technical skills to recruit and develop talented student-athletes,” said NMHU co-athletic director Shanna Halalio. “We’re excited to bring on board someone who is established in the community and understands the value that NMHU baseball can bring to Las Vegas.”
Across town, Highlands endured one of the worst seasons of anyone in NCAA Division II this year. The Cowboys lost their final 15 games and finished 3-47. Statistically speaking, it was the worst season in the history of NMHU baseball — and of nearly any team in the country for the 2023 campaign.
It was just a few years ago when Estep volunteered as a bartender at a reunion for the Cowboys’ 1967 NAIA national championship team. He spent the entire time listening to stories about the program’s glory days and their impact on the people who have spent the last 50-plus years offering unwavering support for the Pokes.
“Thinking about it makes me excited for what we’ll have a chance to do,” Estep said.
The first step is evaluating the commitment of the returning players. He spent the last few days calling around, talking to as many of them as he could.
Not all, he said, will be back. Those who do return will form the foundation of his vision.
“I’m in the process of learning about the program and the players, but it definitely seems to be a cultural problem than anything,” Estep said. “You lose that many games, lose the way they did — it can kind of hang over a team and create a bad situation.”
A native of Southern California who was mostly a pitcher for two years in junior college near his home and two years in Division I at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Estep said he’ll tap into his resources around the region to find the best available recruits.
More than anything, he added, he’ll do everything he can to build the Cowboys’ program with the best available in-state talent he can find. More than half of Luna’s roster last season was made up of players who attended high school in New Mexico.
“I don’t want to limit our recruiting to any one place, but I do feel there’s enough talent right here at home to do what I want to do,” Estep said.
Turning things around will be no easy task. A member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, NMHU competes in one of the more competitive leagues in Division II. Colorado Mesa and Metropolitan State both spent much of last season in the Top 25.
Highlands had its share of RMAC success in the recent past when former coach Steve Jones took the Cowboys to multiple appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“I consider the RMAC to be one of the best-hitting conferences in the country so that will be one of the things we’ll focus on,” Estep said. “The talent we have on hand, I think we can at least get a start on some of the things we need to do.”