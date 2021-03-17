Fans will have a chance to come take a look at the new men’s basketball coach for the University of New Mexico on Thursday — albeit from a distance.
The school had invited the public to attend an introductory news conference for Richard Pitino, scheduled for noon at University Stadium in Albuquerque. It’s free and, of course, as socially distanced as you might expect in the age of a pandemic. Fans can sit in the stands and the event will be streamed live online at golobos.com, but any chance at a one-on-one with the new face of the program are pretty much out.
UNM has made it clear Pitino’s on a tight schedule, what with all the house hunting he and his family need to do this week.
Typically, such grand introductions take place on the lounge level of The Pit, the famous floor serving as a panoramic view off to the side. The room is usually packed with reporters, boosters, fans and players, a place where the new coach dons the cherry red blazer and takes photos with the administration.
This time, not so much.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Pitino will hit the ground running. The No. 1 priority is cobbling together a roster for what looks like a prolonged rebuilding process on the South Campus. All but one player on this year’s team that finished with just six wins was an underclassman and the one outgoing senior — Makuach Maluach — is eligible to return under NCAA rules that allow seniors an extra year of playing time.
Not all of Wednesday’s news was good. Right around the time Pitino and his family were taking a private plane into Albuquerque, at least one of his inherited players was announcing on Twitter that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Bayron Matos, a 6-foot-9 power forward, came to UNM hailed as the next big thing in the low post. He started 15 games, averaging 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds — modest numbers when held up to the glare of the expectations with which he arrived.
Former coach Paul Weir said the COVID-19-shortened season had the biggest impact on Matos because Weir’s hand-picked assistant, Scott Padgett, never got the kind of access to his bigs the way the staff envisioned. The lack of development was a reason, Weir said, neither Matos nor 6-10 center Valdir Manuel became the dominant players he had hoped.
“While I love being a part of Lobo nation, it has been a very challenging year on many levels,” Matos wrote in his post. “I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal to explore all of my options, including returning to New Mexico and playing for coach Pitino. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me and appreciated all the love and support I have received during my time in Albuquerque.”
Matos, Manuel, forward Rod Brown and guard Kurt Wegscheider all sat out the last two weeks of the season for undisclosed reasons. The team also lost Keith McGee and Nolan Dorsey, both of whom quit in January. Senior Zane Martin left the team last fall and transferred to Towson.
It leaves a patchwork roster that had just one senior by season’s end. Pitino is under no obligation to keep any of the players.
“Here’s the deal, we have to be understanding of the situation, we can’t be naive,” said Nuñez. “It’s going to take him some time. Now, that’s between he and the student-athletes getting all in and aligned and figuring it all out early. If they do, success could happen in the first year.”
At least two of Pitino’s former players at Minnesota are also in the portal. One of them entered it in January and has already signed a professional contract overseas. The other is 6-foot-2 guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. The son of the former Kentucky and NBA star, Mashburn announced Thursday that he will seek a new school after averaging 8.2 points as a freshman with eight starts.
Nuñez said he’s not putting a timetable on Pitino’s success, but he welcomes the feedback he plans to get (and has gotten already) from the Lobo fans. He hired the former Minnesota coach with the idea of seeing the team back in the NCAA Tournament in the coming years. He also sees the Lobos back in the mix for the Mountain West title.
“For today and for the time where our program is, he is and will be the best coach that we have to take us to the next level,” Nuñez said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.