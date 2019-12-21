His formative years were spent walking along the steep earthen banks of the irrigation ditches in the North Valley, living and learning in an area of Albuquerque that loves its Valley High School Vikings, loves its community feel and adores its local college football team.
“My dad,” says Danny Gonzales, glancing in the direction of his father, Ray, “taught me early on to love the Lobos and it’s a love I’ve had my entire life. Even taking jobs far away from here have never stopped my feelings for my school.”
Named last week as the head coach of the University of New Mexico football team, the 43-year-old instantly became the most popular man in his hometown when he first addressed fans during a basketball game in The Pit. He vowed to bring the moribund program back from the brink of irrelevance, to restore the pride that has been on a slow and steady decline for the last 15 years.
Not even a pair of bowl bids during the Bob Davie era were enough to stop the leakage of fan interest. Attendance has been on a steady decline since former coach Rocky Long’s team drew a school-record average of 38,341 in the 2005 season. It dropped under 30,000 the following year, under 21,000 by 2010 and into the mid-teens the last two seasons.
It completely bottomed out with an announced crowd of 11,161 in Davie’s final game last month — a game in which the actual physical attendance was less than 2,000 people.
It was the affinity Ray Gonzales felt for the Lobos that led Danny Gonzales to walk on as an unrecruited punter and defensive back after a standout prep career in multiple sports at Valley. He played everything from soccer to baseball, but he excelled the most at football and basketball.
“The thing I remember most about him was he had this unselfish desire to win,” says fellow Valley graduate Scott Peterson, now the girls basketball head coach at Rio Rancho.
Peterson was a Valley senior when Gonzales was a sophomore, but the two would reunite years later when Peterson left a job with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs to be a men’s basketball assistant on Ritchie McKay’s staff with UNM. At the time, Gonzales was just coming out of his formative years as a young and inexperienced college coach, working as an assistant under Long.
“Our paths have crossed a couple times, and the thing pretty much anyone can tell you about Danny is that no one’s going to outwork him,” Peterson says. “He does his job with this kind of energy and passion, you know? His entire career he’s been one of those guys who surrounds himself with mentors and experienced people who push to make him better. I love that about him.”
There’s an ugly truth, however, to what Gonzales faces at UNM. During his time as an assistant at San Diego State and the last two seasons at Arizona State, success and opportunity went hand-in-hand. SDSU went to a bowl game every year he was on Long’s staff while ASU was in the Las Vegas Bowl last year and had accepted a bid to the Sun Bowl before Gonzales decided to come home.
The coach who initially gave Gonzales a spot on the Lobos’ roster was Dennis Franchione, a man twice named Western Athletic Conference coach of the year and the architect of perhaps the greatest sustained turnaround in program history. He had three winning seasons in the wake of the disastrous Joe Lee Dunn/Mike Sheppard years of the ‘80s and ‘90s, but if he’s memorable for any one thing, it was the line he used the day he was introduced as UNM’s head coach.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
Gonzales echoed that line during his introductory press conference, and it’s a phrase being passed around by virtually everyone who has the coach’s back.
“This is, and I’ve said this before, a big step in the right direction for us, for this university and our fans,” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez says. “The one thing I have to stress is let’s give coach the chance to build this thing the way he wants. It’s not an easy thing by any means, but we have to be patient.”
In other words, cut the man some slack as he cobbles together a roster in which nearly one third of the players are expected to leave either through graduation or by their own choice.
“What he needs,” former UNM teammate Roy White says, “is a bunch of players like we had when we were there. Maybe not the most talented guys around, but guys who loved to play for their coach, loved to play for the team. Danny’s one of those guys where it’s fun to be around him because he’s easy to like and, man, he really understands the game.”
Job 1: win back the fans. For mere flashes during the Franchione and Long years, it seemed entirely possible that Albuquerque and the surrounding area could support football with a fan base that bordered on obsessive. The tailgate lots were full, the students turned out in droves and people actually clamored for tickets when a big-name opponent came to town.
The second task: win back the current players and keep New Mexico’s top athletes home.
“We might not get every kid in this state to stay and play for us but I’ll guarantee you one thing,” Gonzales says, “I’m going to make sure they know the Lobos want them. I’ve always been one of those guys that will listen if someone makes me feel like I’m wanted, and the same goes for every high school kid in New Mexico. If the state’s biggest team shows them interest, we can probably get them to stay and give the people here something cheer for.”
The focal points for recruiting beyond the state borders, Gonzales says, will be West Texas, Arizona and Southern California. During his early years as an assistant, he was charged with forging relationships with high school coaches in West Texas and the Dallas metroplex
It’s those relationships he’ll cultivate once again in looking for the next generation of Lobos.
By his junior season in 1997, Gonzales was well on his way to a coaching career. In film study with his position coaches, he’d call out assignments for every player on the field even before the coaches could point them out.
Gary Patterson was the team’s defensive coordinator and there were a few occasions in film study when he’d hold back on his observations to see if Gonzales would spot them on his own.
He usually did.
“Coach Patterson would tease me all the time about the stuff I would see and the positions of every assignment on the field, so we developed a pretty good relationship the last year he was here,” Gonzales says. “I felt like he wanted to know what I knew and teach me to learn the stuff I didn’t.”
Patterson followed Franchione out the door for TCU prior to Gonzales’s senior season and Patterson wasted no time offering Gonzales a role as a graduate assistant with the Horned Frogs as soon as his playing days ended in 1998.
Long beat Patterson to the punch, plucking Gonzales away from his day job at a nearby bank to be a graduate assistant with the Lobos.
He worked his way up the coaching food chain, becoming a full-time assistant from 2005-08.
“All I can say about Danny Gonzales and the University of New Mexico is that he is the perfect hire for a place like this,” Long says.
“He’s a lot like me. We both played here, both coached here and both made lifelong friends and family here. Just like me when I first came back to the Lobos, Danny wants to be here and do it his way because he loves this place.”
And, of course, Long stressed the need for patience. The Lobos have lost 28 of their last 36 games, and the talent pool isn’t exactly boiling over with top-flight merchandise. Winning will take time.
“I need the fans back,” Gonzales says, pausing a one-on-one interview to pick up his daughter, Abby. “We need the support of the people who make this place so special. Look, I’ve been around to some different places and I know what they say about [UNM], but I know we can win here. Coach Davie had a couple good years here not that long ago, coach Long did, too. We can do this, but we need the fans. We need the Lobos fans to love the Lobos again.”
