New Mexico State found its new basketball coach on the other side of the country, but the man they picked isn’t all that dissimilar from the man he’s replacing.
Greg Heiar was handed a five-year contract to maintain the level of success of his predecessor, Chris Jans, achieved during his brief stint with the Aggies. Jans led NMSU to three NCAA Tournament appearances and its first victory in that tournament in nearly three decades before taking the job at Mississippi State the day after the Aggies were eliminated by Arkansas in the second round.
Enter Heiar, a former player for Jans who later worked on the same coaching staff over the last 22 years. The two were together at Chipola College 18 years ago and again for two stints at Wichita State in the last decade.
“I believe he knows the blueprint to keep Aggie basketball successful,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia during a Monday afternoon press conference in the Pan American Center.
This will be Heiar’s first stint as a head coach at the NCAA Division I level, although he’s won 91 percent of his games as a coach in previous stops in the junior college ranks. As of right now he owns the highest winning percentage of any active college coach.
His most recent stop was Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla. He led the team to the junior college national championship this season, making him a sought after candidate for various openings at the NCAA level. When Moccia reached out for an interview, Moccia said it was immediately apparent the two sides had a mutual interest.
“What sold me the most on Greg was the fit for our program,” Moccia said. “Coach Heiar has hit the ground running. He’s met with his team and he’s ready to go.”
Coming to NMSU was an easy choice, Heiar said. His familiarity with Jans and his system makes inheriting the Aggies a little easier than most assignments. Heiar spent part of his day Sunday meeting with the players, imploring them to give him a chance to earn their respect.
“I promise you, if you give me a chance, I’m going to change your life,” he told them. “If you like playing for Jans, you’re going to love playing for me.”
Heiar shared stories about moments of growth, tough love and even the occasional fight with Jans as a player and fellow coach. He also said the style the two share in terms of putting teams on the floor is like, “every game we played with our hair on fire,” Heiar said.
Among Heiar’s previous stops was a three-year stint as an assistant at LSU and a 2013 Final Four appearance as an assistant with Wichita State.
He played in college at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa where Jans was serving as a head coach for the first time. He said he was late to the team’s first practice and Jans made him run laps the entire time.
“I was never late to practice again,” Heiar said.
In meeting with the Aggies on Sunday, Heiar said the highlight came during an exchange with guard Jabari Rice. One of the top players expected to return next season, Rice asked if there was any chance his new coach might try to get Mississippi State on next year’s schedule.
“I said, ‘Hell yeah we can,’ ” Heiar said.
