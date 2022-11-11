The Mountain West Conference has named Gloria Nevarez its new commissioner.

She will replace Craig Thompson on Jan. 1, becoming just the second commissioner in league history. Thompson announced earlier this fall he was stepping down after a 24-year run atop a conference that came into existence in 1998 when half of what was then the Western Athletic Conference splintered to form a new league.

Nevarez has been with the WCC since 2018. Prior to that, she had stints as an administrator with the Pac-12, the University of Oklahoma, San Jose State and the University of California, Berkeley. She helped the WCC go through an aggressive rebranding and expansion of its national multimedia rights contract. That included an eight-year contract with ESPN and new partnerships with CBS Sports and Stadium.

