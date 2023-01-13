Navajo Prep has big-game experience.
Mesa Vista hopes to master that skill some day — perhaps even by March.
The Lady Trojans, the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to MaxPreps.com, had a chance to bolster its state-tournament profile with a win over Navajo Prep, a program that has been one of the best in Class 3A over the past five years and owners of a pair of state titles in that span.
But the Lady Eagles showed the composure of a championship program, overcoming a pair of third-quarter leads by Mesa Vista and walking off of the basketball court at the Pueblo Pavilion with a 57-52 win in the semifinals of the Santa Fe Indian School Lady Braves Invitational on Friday night.
With the win, the Lady Eagles will stage a championship battle against the host Lady Braves, who dominated Cuba in a 55-18 win in the semifinal finale. It also sets up a potential rematch between the two teams when the stakes are higher in March, when a state championship is on the line.
Mesa Vista will play the Lady Rams for third place, but head coach Jesse Boies said they learned some important things against the Lady Eagles. Perhaps most important was consistency.
“We’d go on runs, then the offense would get stuck,” Boies said. “Then we’d go on a run, and our offense would stop. We can’t do that.”
Not against the No. 3 team in 3A.
Mesa Vista battled through a rough first half in which it turned over the ball 10 times and allowed 10 offensive rebounds to Navajo Prep to fall behind 27-24 at the half.
The Lady Trojans came out strong in the third quarter, scoring on their first three possessions to take a 29-27 lead when Anna Peña hit a 16-footer at the 6:07 mark.
Navajo Prep responded like any seasoned team and got the ball to its playmaker — Aniya Johnson. The forward scored on a three-point play off of her putback that gave the Lady Eagles a 30-29 lead.
The Lady Trojans struggled to respond, scoring on just two of next 11 possessions. However, their defense kept them within striking distance and Mesa Vista took a 33-32 lead on Isabella Boies’ layup with 4:38 to go in the third.
It was the last time the Lady Trojans led. Johnson responded with a 3-pointer to retake the lead and Shiloh Conn hit a baseline jumper to make it 37-33. Johnson finished the game with 29 points, even as she drew the primary attention of the Lady Trojans, who devised a box-and-one defense that focused on her.
Mesa Vista hung tough and got within 44-41 on Tana Lopez’s pair of free throws with 6:48 left, but they were the last points it scored over the next 5:10.
Navajo Prep scored seven unanswered points before Boies hit a 3-pointer to get the Lady Trojans within 51-44 with 1:38 left. Mesa Vista missed 13 of 14 shots prior to Boies’ triple.
Boies, the coach’s daughter, struggled through a rough start to the game, in which she committed three straight turnovers in one stretch and collected a couple of fouls in the opening quarter. She was scoreless through the first half before finishing with nine points, but the elder Boies said it was clear his daughter was letting her mistakes get to her.
“She’s really hard on herself,” coach Boies said. “She’s been working really hard on [not committing] turnovers. When she does that, she gets a little too hard on herself. It’s a learning curve for her.”
Santa Fe Indian School 55, Cuba 18
The Lady Braves pitched a shutout in the first quarter and staked themselves to an 18-0 lead that was never threatened the rest of the way. Nine players scored for SFIS, with Ali Ortiz leading the way with 14 points and Jalen Abeyta adding 13.
Cuba had Melyna Herrera score five points to lead the scoring ladder.
Consolation semifinals Raton 62, Monte del Sol 5
The Lady Tigers raced out to a 15-1 lead after a quarter and 33-1 at the half. The Lady Dragons scored four points in the third before getting shut out in the scoring department in the final quarter.
Raton had 10 players score, with a trio of players — Reyna Marquez, Samantha Phillips and Paige Lemons — with eight points. Jasmyn Tapia had three points for the Lady Dragons, who play Santa Fe Prep/Santa Fe Waldorf for seventh place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Laguna-Acoma 54, Santa Fe Prep/Waldorf 14
The Prep/Waldorf co-op team more than doubled its scoring output from Thursday’s 88-6 thumping against Mesa Vista, but the Lady Hawks dominated from the start. They led 21-1 after a quarter and 29-6 at the half to move on to the fifth place game against Raton at 11:30 a.m.
Prep/Waldorf had Ria Baker score seven points to lead the way.
Boys
Semifinals Santa Fe Indian School 61, Santa Fe Prep 53
The Braves got off to a slow start against their District 2-3A rivals, but still took a 16-11 lead after a quarter and expanded it to 29-23 at the half. They had the pace to their liking for most of the game and didn’t flinch when Prep scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. All that did was slightly trim a 46-33 lead through three quarters.
SFIS will play Albuquerque Menaul for the tournament title on the boys side at 8:15 p.m. Prep, meanwhile, takes on Mesa Vista for third place at 4:45 p.m.
Jamaal Alonzo hit three 3s and led the Braves with 15 points, while Own Pecos and Kenyen Callado each added 11. Prep had Van Anderson score 17 points and Mitch Grover added 16.
Abq. Menaul 69, Mesa Vista 45
The Trojans started off hot, taking a 16-2 lead in the first quarter before the Panthers steadily cut into the lead. They trimmed it to 33-28 at the half, then allowed the Trojans just 14 points in the second half.
Consolation semifinals McCurdy 50, Laguna-Acoma 37
The Bobcats played good enough defense in the first and third quarters to offset strong finishes by the Hawks in each half. McCurdy held Laguna-Acoma to just six points in the opening quarter to take a 15-6 lead and held a 33-22 halftime lead.
The Bobcats expanded the lead to 43-27 through three quarters to secure a spot in the fifth-place game against Moriarty at 1:15 p.m.
Lucas Martinez led the way with 16 points for McCurdy, while Patrick Smith scored nine for the Hawks.
Moriarty 47, Raton 44
The Pintos built a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter that was big enough to withstand the Tigers’ four-quarter charge to make it to the fifth-place game.
WD Hyer scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth for Raton, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a seventh-place game matchup withe Laguna-Acoma at 9:45 a.m.
Cade Griego scored eight points for the Pintos.