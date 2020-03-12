The West Las Vegas girls basketball team had the proverbial playoff door slammed in its face in the second half of Thursday’s Class 3A State Tournament semifinals at the Santa Ana Star Center.
Top-seeded Navajo Prep turned a one-point game at halftime into a complete blowout the rest of the way, using a 20-2 run in the third quarter to send West Las Vegas home with a 59-31 loss. The Lady Dons were called for two technical fouls in the quarter, getting their only points on a pair of free throws by Briana Marquez.
West Las Vegas was a collective 0-for-11 from the field in the third quarter and finished the game an anemic 8-for-45 (18 percent) and just 1-for-16 from outside the arc.
“We’re in really good condition,” said Navajo Prep head coach Rainy Crisp. “We know the first two halves — or first two quarters might be close but we’re hoping our conditioning comes into play and we’re able to pull away a little bit in the second half.”
That’s exactly what happened. The Lady Dons missed 26 of their 29 shots after halftime and finished the game with 24 turnovers. The unraveling was in full effect late in the third quarter when head coach Miranda Martinez drew a technical with 49 seconds left and the outcome really no longer in doubt. Just 16 seconds later, guard Cameron Sandoval was T’d up for arguing with an official just as Navajo Prep was lining up to take a free throw attempt.
Martinez could clearly be heard during the live stream of the game yelling to the officials about Navajo Prep using a moving screen to get one of its players open. The call was never made but she was whistled for a technical not long after that.
The frustration of falling completely out of it showed much earlier in the third quarter as a 22-21 Navajo Prep lead at halftime went sour after Marquez turned the ball over on West’s first possession of the second half. Lady Eagles guard Laila Charley made the Lady Dons pay a few seconds later by draining a 3-pointer that opened the flood gates.
Charley and Hailey Martin combined for 12 points in the quarter after having just four between them at the half. Martin went on to finish with 17 points as all but one Prep player who saw game action got into the scorebook. Tiontai Woods added 10 points.
Marquez had a her second straight double-double of the tournament, although her 17 points were accompanied by 11 turnovers. Time and again she was swarmed under by Prep’s relentless post defense that buried her nearly every time she drove into the lane.
It wasn’t a marquee ending for the West Las Vegas point guard. She drew nine fouls, meaning she absorbed a lot of contact on most of those drives. It allowed her to get 11 of her points from the free throw line but she finished her day a scant 3-for-19 shooting, including all five misses from 3-point territory.
“She did really good at breaking down our defense, getting past [her] opponents,” said Crisp. “At halftime we really adjusted on that, just making sure that we contained her a little bit more.”
Crisp said she halted her full-court press in an attempt to focus more on Marquez, then lamented a championship game in The Pit without the usual crowd Prep drags along with it from the Four Corners area.
“It’s all coming from inside now,” she said about her team’s focus for the finals.
The Lady Eagles (27-2) advance to Friday afternoon’s state championship game in The Pit.
