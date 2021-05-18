Marc Ducharme said he has observed and assisted athletic directors during his time as an administrator at the Moriarty-Edgewood School District and Santa Fe Public Schools.
In fact, he is a neighbor to well-respected and retired athletic director Joe Butler. Ducharme said he feels his experience as a principal in the district and the support staff within Santa Fe Public Schools will serve him well next year when he takes over as the district’s activities and athletic director for the 2021-22 school year.
Ducharme, currently the principal at Nava Elementary School, was announced as the replacement for Larry Chavez, who is taking over as the district’s superintendent July 1. Chavez was the district athletic director from 2017-19 and remained as the de facto AD when he was promoted to associate superintendent in 2019.
Ducharme said Chavez will definitely be someone he leans on as he grows into his new position.
“I love what Larry has done and I know that he is going to mentor me very well through this,” Ducharme said.
Chavez said Ducharme’s experience as a principal will be equally beneficial for him in his new role. He added that Ducharme’s willingness to volunteer at Santa Fe High games and events, mostly as the public-address announcer for Demons football and boys basketball games, showed his dedication to the district.
“He’s always one to get his hands dirty,” Chavez said. “His résumé shows that he has been involved in athletics throughout his administrative career, even as an elementary school principal.”
Ducharme said he got to work with former district ADs Leslie Romero-Kilmer and Sara Baca as well while he was the principal at DeVargas and Milagro Middle schools from 2012-18. He also worked with Butler when he was assistant principal at Moriarty High School in 2011-12 while Butler was the AD at the school.
Ducharme said his PA experience helped familiarize himself with many of the coaches at Santa Fe High and Capital.
“This just sort of seems a natural thing — to take advantage of this opportunity,” Ducharme said.
Ducharme said he has a tough act to follow in Chavez. During his tenure, the district has had one athletic team compete for a state championship for the past three seasons (Santa Fe boys basketball in 2019, Capital boys basketball in 2020, Santa Fe High volleyball in 2021) and both schools have proven to be competitive in most sports in the state’s highest classification in 5A.
Ducharme said his job will be to continue to encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities. His said he feels like his experience as an online gamer as well as getting involved in karate and skiing growing up gives him insight into those students who might be inclined to participate in sports.
“When I was at Milagro, that was one of my main priorities — how do we get kids engaged after school?” Ducharme said. “No matter if it’s sports or other clubs, I really do want to see that happen on my watch and take what Larry started and really make him proud in continuing that. Sort of like what Larry is doing with [outgoing Superintendent Veronica García].”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.