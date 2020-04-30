One door closes, but could others open for Santa Fe Little League and Santa Fe American Amateur Baseball Congress?
Wednesday and Thursday saw the cancellation of signature national events for both organizations — the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington and the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa. — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the end of the baseball and softball seasons for youth players.
The presidents for both local leagues, Tommy Martinez for Santa Fe AABC and Aaron Ortiz for Santa Fe Little League, said their respective organizations will allow local seasons to continue, so long as they adhere to state and city orders. The Little League national office will still allow its local affiliates to start practice for the 2020 season on May 11, depending on when stay-at-home orders are lifted.
Ortiz said Santa Fe Little League has not set an official start date since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home orders remain in place until May 15. He said the season’s start will commence once teams are allowed to practice. He anticipates a full season once that happens.
“Everything is going to run as normal,” Ortiz said. “Nothing changes with us just because we will not have a regional and national tournament.”
Meanwhile, Martinez said his league is still set to begin June 1, so long as the state allows it. If it happens at a later date, Santa Fe AABC will adjust accordingly and give its teams 30 days to practice and prepare for the season.
“We are continuing to be optimistic, but safety is paramount,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, the governor eases up on restrictions and allows us to get rolling.”
Perhaps a benefit from the lack of regional and national tournaments is a “play local” emphasis that might make for growth at a grassroots level. Martinez said the emphasis on out-of-state tournaments for AABC as well as the club baseball circuit, especially for elite players, seemed to overshadow local teams and local league play.
“Sure, it’s disappointing for some kids and coaches who want to go [to those types of tournaments], and that’s OK,” Martinez said. “There is nothing wrong with that. But everything is going to change this year. There is going to be a different perspective on things, completely.”
Ortiz said there is a possibility of local Little Leagues organizing in-state tournaments to help fill the regional and national void. A downside to the other system is that the all-star teams each league forms often see their seasons end quickly. Having other tournaments to showcase those players would be a reward for each league’s top players. He added that a traditional state tournament to crown the top teams in each division is not out of the question, and that should be determined in the coming days.
Ortiz said he has not reached out to other local leagues about that, but it’s something to be explored.
“The opportunities are there,” Ortiz said. “The Little League rules are there for it to happen. We just need to get approval [from the national office]. Those are options that I will explore and do my research on and do what I can to promote so that we can give those opportunities to the kids.”
