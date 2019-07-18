It wasn’t a win for the New Mexico United, but it wasn’t a loss, either.
After spending the last five weeks on the road, the United returned to Albuquerque for an international soccer friendly with Cardiff City FC at the UNM Soccer Complex, and both teams used their benches liberally in a 1-all tie on Thursday night. Cardiff is touring North America in preparation for its return to Premier League action.
The United, which is coming off a 1-0 loss to Fresno FC on Saturday in the USL Championship, opened the scoring in the second minute on Ken Akamatsu’s goal and held that advantage until midway through the second half. Omar Bogle scored on a free kick from the top of the penalty box in the 63rd minute to tie, but that ended the scoring for the evening.
The match saw both teams use plenty of their bench players, as the exhibition gave them a chance to look at some personnel that they wouldn’t normally use in regular-season action.
The United return to league action July 24, when it finishes its six-match road trip at Sacramento Republic FC at 9 p.m.