September will be a big month for New Mexico School for the Deaf's head boys basketball coach and Northern New Mexico College men's assistant Leo Gutierrez.
He is among a group of eight who will be inducted into the Illinois School for the Deaf Alumni Association's Hall of Fame. Gutierrez, a Chicago native, was a three-year letter-winner for the boys basketball program from 1993-96 and finished second on the all-time scoring list with 1,416 points to go with a program-record 885 rebounds.
He went on to play at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., from 1997-99 and was coached by John Becker, who is currently the head coach at the University of Vermont.
Gutierrez has been at NMSD since 2010 and started as boys basketball coach in 2019. He has been a part the most successful stretch in the program's history, as the Roadrunners have reached the Class 1A State Tournament for three straight years and advanced to the 1A quarterfinals in 2019.
• • •
A busy recruiting week for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team also included the sidebar note of former Lobo Drue Drinnon finally announcing a new landing spot.
A backup point guard, he quit the team early in his sophomore season in 2019-20 for what he said was a family emergency. At the time he said he had a desire to play closer to home in Smyrna, Ga., as he entered the NCAA transfer portal.
He went unsigned through two recruiting periods, then announced Thursday that he had signed with Navarro College, a community college in Corsicana, Texas. The Bulldogs won 19 games last season, falling two wins short of the NJCAA Tournament.
What makes Navarro famous, however, is the recent Netflix documentary series that chronicled the school’s nationally renowned cheerleading squad.
• • •
New Mexico Highlands named Garett Sherman its women’s basketball coach. Sherman most recently was the athletic director at West Virginia Potomac State College. His background includes stops as a women’s head coach in junior college and an assistant at Division I at Maine.
NMHU athletic director Andrew Ehling said he had interviewed Sherman for the coaching vacancy at McPherson College in Kansas a few years ago and was familiar with him when the Cowgirls job came open after last season.
“He’s still got recruiting ties in this area since he coached for a while in Wyoming,” Ehling said. “He’s got the energy we need to turn this around, plus he’s a community minded guy. That’s what we need around here.”
Sherman inherits an NMHU program that has been the perennial doormat of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Cowgirls finished 1-26 last season, going 0-22 in league play to tie the RMAC’s record for worst record.
Highlands has had just two winning seasons this century and is just 21-137 overall (and 13-118 in RMAC games) since the 2014-15 season. The Cowgirls have averaged 20.4 losses the last 14 years and haven’t had a winning record since the 2004-05 team went 18-11 and won the conference’s West Division title with a 12-7 record; its only above-.500 league mark in the last 19 years.
• • •
The Highland's men’s basketball team coached by Capital grad Mike Dominguez got some uplifting news last week as guard Raquan Mitchell received his undergraduate degree, becoming the first person in his family to do so.
The 6-foot-3 senior out of Miami took a wayward path to NMHU, starting his college career at Memphis in 2015 before transferring to Colorado State in time for the 2017-18 season. Mitchell landed at Highlands in 2018, leading the Cowboys to the NCAA Division II national tournament his junior year and averaging 23.1 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season after Dominguez took over as head coach.
Meanwhile, future Lobo men's basketball player Saquan Singleton became the first person in his family to get a degree. He earned his associate's degree from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas on Friday, via a virtual graduation ceremony.
The 6-foot-6 Bronx native signed with UNM last month and is expected to be the starting point guard next season — assuming there is a next season.
• • •
The Pojoaque Valley girls basketball program had another player extending her playing career, as senior post Ashten Martinez committed to play at Haskell Indian Nations University. She will be joining a pair of New Mexicans in 2019 graduates Kamryn Yazzie of Gallup and Odessa Begay of Miyamura.
Martinez led the Elkettes in rebounding (9.2 per game) this past season while averaging 9.2 points, second on the team. She was a first-team All-State selection in Class 4A as a sophomore in 2018.
Last week, Pojoaque senior wing Martinez committed to play at NMHU.
• • •
Just a couple of weeks after West Las Vegas' John Balizan announced his commitment to play football at NMHU, a fellow Don will join him next season in Estevan Gonzales.
As a 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior, Gonzales did a little bit of everything this year. He led West Las Vegas with 52 catches for 488 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 298 yards and three scores. He also served as quarterback backup, throwing for 65 yards.
