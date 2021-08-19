Fingers crossed, people; it’s time to play sports again.
We’ll just have to see how long it lasts.
If (knock on wood) we can get through a fall semester without the state-mandated shutdowns we faced a year ago, there’s a lot to look forward to. That’s especially true of Santa Fe High’s athletic department, one that features a rising football contender, a volleyball team that reached the state finals last season and two soccer teams that could well be part of this year’s state tournament.
Those, among other things, are part of a few bold predictions for the months to come:
u Santa Fe High’s football team will end its losing streak to St. Michael’s. You’re welcome for that, Horsemen — bulletin board material courtesy of your hometown paper.
The Demons have gone more than a decade without a win against their Siringo Road rivals. If you’re scoring at home, that’s 11 straight years of getting sand kicked in their face by their little brother, the one who grew up and learned to kick some booty.
u St. Michael’s and Robertson will both make the Class 3A semifinals in football, along with Socorro and Dexter. The Horsemen will bring home the blue trophy for the sixth time in school history — and first in nine years. It won’t be an unblemished season, but it sure will be memorable.
u Robertson football coach Leroy Gonzales will finally get the kidney transplant he’s been waiting for for years. Whether it happens in September or early October, don’t be shocked if he shows up on the Cardinals’ sideline before the season ends.
u Santa Fe High’s boys and girls soccer teams will make the playoffs, and the girls, who probably got robbed of an at-large bid last season, will win at least one match in the Class 5A event. Taking it a step further, the girls will win 15 games in the regular season (coronavirus permitting).
u Stacy Fulgenzi will lead West Las Vegas back to the postseason in her first year with the Lady Dons. They will be far from polished but they’ll be much improved.
u Santa Fe High’s volleyball team won’t mow down the competition like it did last season, but rest assured: Coach Josie Adams will have the Demons in the running once again. The program’s simply too strong to take any major steps backward.
u We will see at least 10 forfeits in football due to coronavirus shutdowns and at least as many in soccer, volleyball and cross-country. It’s inevitable and, like or not, a whole lot better than having the entire season mothballed like last fall.
u The University of New Mexico football team will start 2-0, finish 5-7 in the regular season and play well in a close loss at Boise State on Nov. 20. Quarterback Terry Wilson won’t survive all 12 games without getting an injury — but that’s not exactly a bold prediction considering the UNM quarterback room is a carnival fun ride that gives everyone a chance.
u New Mexico State’s football team will go 2-10, reaping the benefits of a home-and-home with Hawaii to get a split while stealing another game early on against UTEP.
u New Mexico Highlands will make a splash in football, using a transfer-laden roster to finish 7-3 to remain in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference race deep into October. Imagine that.
Stay safe out there, people. Sports is back and hopefully here to stay, masks and all.
Will Webber is The New Mexican’s sports editor. Email him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.
