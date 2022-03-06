The Mountain West Conference Tournament began Sunday with opening round games for the women. The University of New Mexico will play at 5 p.m. Monday as the No. 2 seed.
The Lobos had three players named to the 10-member All-MWC team. Seniors Shaiquel McGruder, Jaedyn De La Cerda and Antonia Anderson were honored, while senior LaTora Duff was an honorable mention, Paula Reus was named to the all-freshman team and McGruder was part of the all-defensive team.
The UNM men enter the MWC Tournament as the No. 9 seed and will face former coach Steve Alford and No. 8 Nevada at noon Wednesday in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The winner moves into Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 1 Boise State at 1 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep got a taste of state tournament basketball, northwest style, in its 42-33 loss to Crownpoint in the Class 3A opening-round matchup Saturday. It was a packed house for the game, which Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said was a bit of a culture shock for his team.
There was a small contingent of Blue Griffins fans, but they were vastly outnumbered by hundreds of Eagles fans in attendance.
“What an environment to play in,” Vigil said. “Just a great experience for my kids, especially the younger ones, for next year.”
Prep played Crownpoint tough, trailing 23-21 at the half and tying the score at 28-all heading into the fourth. The Blue Griffins were within 35-33 late in the game before the Eagles scored the last seven points.
We’ve all seen the NBA’s City Edition uniforms. Same, too, for all the additional kits in baseball, soccer, football and pretty much every other sport.
Tohatchi’s road uniforms were on full display in Saturday’s opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
Uniform designs are fairly straightforward in high school basketball. Occasionally you might find an interesting word font, shadowing on numbers, a few crazy racing stripes or maybe an alternate color to highlight a design.
In Tohatchi’s case, the front of their jersey read “Nashdoitsoh” in yellow script with white outline. It’s the Navajo word for “cougar,” the school’s mascot.
As uniform designs go, home run to Tohatchi for embracing the local culture and putting it on proud display.
As with most projects, like Sunday’s story about the fabled Mighty Midgets team from St. Michael’s, lots of material got left on the cutting room floor and other tidbits surfaced with the feedback of readers.
In this case, Joe Butler pointed out that the uniforms worn by the Midgets way back in 1962 remained in circulation for the Horsemen boys basketball program well into the 1990s. A St. Mike’s grad who was part of the team’s three-peat as state champions in the late 1960s, Butler became the school’s athletic director in 1985 and found the jerseys and shorts were still being used.
Kudos to the Midgets, one of the more memorable teams in Santa Fe history.
Adonica Baca Martinez, a 2018 Santa Fe High graduate, will finish her collegiate basketball career in the postseason. Baca Martinez, a senior guard at Rocky Mountain College, played four minutes for the Battlin’ Bears in their 59-56 win over Carroll College in the Frontier Conference Tournament championship game. The win ensured Rocky Mountain a spot in the NAIA Tournament, which begins Friday.
Baca Martinez played in 23 games this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per game. She transferred to the program after two seasons at Trinidad (Colo.) State College, where she averaged 15 points, five rebounds and two steals per game in her sophomore year with the Trojans.
The first track and field meet of the season was the longest Saturday for Santa Fe High.
The team bus left the campus for the Los Lunas Invitational just before 8 a.m. and did not return until almost midnight. Demons head coach Peter Graham said the meet was supposed to start field events at 10 a.m. and track events at 11:30 a.m., but the track races didn’t start until after noon.
The track portion of the event was bogged down by large fields in several races, most notably the 100 meters. Graham said there were at least 10 heats for boys and girls, and timing and scoring for each heat took about 10 minutes as race officials struggled with the electronic timing system. It didn’t help that 16 teams showed up for the meet. Because of that, teams didn’t leave the school until after 10 p.m.
Santa Fe High travels to the Bernalillo Invite on Saturday, and hopefully it won’t be as long of a night.
The Santa Fe Rugby Club opened its 50th annual campaign Saturday with a 53-12 loss to the Albuquerque Aardvarks in Albuquerque. Santos Captain Ryan Weir touched down a five-point try in the first half and Mark Woodward, a native of Hong Kong, making his local debut, added the two-point kick.
Jack Lastovka smashed over for Santa Fe’s second try in the second half after sustained attacking pressure by Santa Fe’s eight forwards.
The Aardvarks benefited from five victories already under their belts on the season. The Santos return to Albuquerque on Saturday to play the Brujos Rugby Club.
