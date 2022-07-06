Mark Mutz took a year off from being an educator. He found out during that time how much he missed it.
So Mutz found his way back to campus for the upcoming school year as the athletic director at Pojoaque Valley High School. Mutz said he will officially start July 18.
Mutz spent 10 years at Santa Fe High, and was assistant principal from 2014-21 before he resigned. He spent the past year working for a construction company, but said the tug of being around students lingered with some of the faces he met at his new job.
"I was running into kids I taught or saw [at Santa Fe High] who were going into construction, and I was like, 'Yeah, I need do get back into it. I miss it.'"
Mutz takes over for Elvira Crockett, who resigned after two years. However, Mutz said he knows he inherits an the athletic program that has struggled with a carousel of ADs ever since longtime AD Matt Martinez left the school in 2017. Mutz will be the fourth AD at the school since then.
There is also the stain of last year's hazing incident involving the football program that mushroomed into a courtroom battle for six accused players. They received a restraining order against the Pojoaque Valley School District to let them play after it suspended the players for 10 days in September amid allegations freshmen players claimed they were "pantsed" by upperclassmen teammates.
Eventually three players served the suspension in October.
Mutz said the incident highlighted what he perceived as a lack of stability within the athletic department, and he feels it is important for him to establish a strong line of communication with coaches, players and the community to prevent incidents like that from happening.
"There has to be somebody that is there, and I understand sports, having done it and been around it for most of my life," Mutz said. "It's important to get them to know that I know what it's like to be in their shoes."
Sports run deep in Mutz's life. His dad was Hoyt Mutz, who was head coach at Santa Fe High from 1983-86, and served as an administrator at several schools, including a stint at Pojoaque Valley High School in the mid-2020s. The younger Mutz played football at Santa Fe High and Capital, and then at New Mexico Highlands University.
Hoyt Mutz had as much an influence on Mark's return to education as did former students.
"He said [working at Pojoaque Valley] was one of the more fun jobs he had," the younger Mutz said. "He loved working with the teachers and the staff. He was always encouraging me to apply for jobs [in education], and especially this job."
Mark Mutz said he will hit the ground running, as he will make contact with coaches and get familiar with the students and the community. One thing he said will be important to the success of athletics at the school is fundraising.
He said it's a necessary tool to help athletes compete at the highest level possible. That means reaching out to local businesses and community members to do that.
"During the interview process, I was told athletics is the life and blood of the town," Mutz said. "The support is there, but we need to make the connection with the community and get involved as much as possible."