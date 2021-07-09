Once fields and courts in New Mexico opened up for high school sports in February as the coronavirus pandemic eased, the calls to “let them play” turned into “how will they play?”
The 2020-21 sports season had been cut in half for athletes, from a normal, marathon-like 10 months to a sprint of five months, with sports falling on top of each other. In early April, 10 of the 13 New Mexico Activities Association sanctioned sports were in competition or conducting preseason practices at the same time.
For multiple-sport athletes, the challenge was to balance competing in several sports at once while still trying to get into the best shape possible for their respective shortened seasons. Some athletes, like Capital senior football player and cheerleader Luke Padilla, were prepared, but he said teammates were not as fortunate.
“For the other players, especially the younger kids, there were plenty of injuries, and they’ve got to come back and play in four months [this fall],” Padilla said in May. “So, they’re already at a disadvantage.”
Coaches did their best to ease the load on some of their athletes, as many of them worked with coaches from other sports to hold them out of practices, especially when competing on the same day. Joey Fernandez, head coach for football and the track and field teams at St. Michael’s, said he worked with boys basketball coach David Rodriguez and wrestling coach Jeff Howley to keep his players fresh when those seasons began in late March while the football team completed its last two games.
“We want them to be healthy for the next basketball games,” Fernandez said. “And we’re doing the same thing with the wrestlers on the team. With them practicing all different types of things within a few months of each other, it’s going to be hard on their bodies. They are using so many different muscles and they’re not used to that.”
Still, no amount of caution or care could prevent injuries. Capital football canceled a junior varsity game due to a lack of healthy players. Santa Fe High head track coach Peter Graham said he saw plenty diagnoses of shin splints, muscle pulls and soft-tissue injuries throughout the season. Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu won the Class 1A-3A singles tennis title then added individual championships in the long jump and 100 meters at the 3A state track meet a week later despite dealing with an ankle injury.
She said she had no practice jumping over the final month of the season before competing in the long and triple jumps, taking first and second in the process.
“My ankle was badly twisted, and that slowed me down,” Voinescu said. “Hopefully, next year, I can get back into that [practice routine].”
Then, there were the state’s health orders, which forced athletes to compete wearing masks until the final week of the spring season in late June. The decision to remove them was welcomed by many athletes and coaches.
“The last two weeks, it has been a battle ... to have guys keep them on, especially during practice,” St. Michael’s head baseball coach Augustin Ruiz said in June. “I have to warn them and remind them I’m still wearing mine.”
Despite the challenges, Northern schools saw plenty of success for the winter and sprint seasons. Pecos’ girls basketball team won its second Class 2A title in three years in May, behind a 25-point, 10-steal performance by senior Trinity Herrera, while the Española Valley girls reached their first state title game in 4A.
Los Alamos boys took home the overall state swimming championship. The Taos cheer squad and the venerated Pony Express dance team both brought home blue trophies in 4A and 1A-3A, respectively.
The winter and spring seasons were full of double championships. Santa Fe Prep swept the small-school swimming titles, while Los Alamos and St. Michael’s walked off the track stage with their boys and girls programs bringing home state titles.
Prep also produced its first individual girls golf champion when Karen Tian won the 1A-3A championship, and the St. Michael’s duo of Hannah Garcia and Mariella Rigales took home the 1A-4A girls doubles tennis title.
Perhaps no one pulled off as great a feat as Los Alamos graduate Rafael Sanchez during the 4A state track meet.
He pulled off last-lap passes in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to win all three distance events on the same day.
But just as greatness was achieved to end the 2020-21 school year, focus turned toward the 2021-22 almost as soon as the final state event was over on June 26. Teams already were playing catch-up by starting summer workouts in earnest by June 28.
So much for a summer break.
