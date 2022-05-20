In response to the NCAA Division I Council recently easing restrictions on how college football conference championship games are determined, a number of leagues around the country have either scrapped divisional formats or are in the process of doing so.
The Atlantic Coast Conference was the first to pull the trigger earlier this month. The Pac-12 followed suit this week.
You can now add the Mountain West Conference to that list.
On Friday, the 12-team league that includes the University of New Mexico announced it will play its final two-division format schedule in 2022, then go to a uniform 12-team standard schedule next season. The top two teams with the highest winning percentage in the final standings will play in the championship game.
The enhanced structure, the league said in a statement, ensures the top two teams in the MWC will advance. In so doing, it puts the winner in the best position to potentially land a spot in the College Football Playoff.
“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer, as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” said MWC commissioner Craig Thompson. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently.”
The conference will announce a scheduling model and tiebreaking procedure in the next few weeks. A clue to how it might look is the ACC’s pod schedule, which has teams play the same three opponents every year and rotate through five different opponents each season. It’s meant to protect traditional rivalries while maintaining a sense of balance with the rest of the league.
Under that scenario, an eight-game MWC schedule would have UNM play three traditional conference rivals — say, for instance, Air Force, Wyoming and Colorado State — every year and play its remaining five games against a rotation of the other eight MWC opponents.
The MWC’s plans for 2022 remain the same as recent years, where the Mountain and West divisions are split into six teams apiece, with the regular season division winners meeting in the championship game on Dec. 3.
The last time the MWC had an imbalanced matchup in its title game was 2019, when three teams from the Mountain Division had better conference records than the eventual West champion. Under the revised format, Boise State and Air Force would have met in the title game rather than Boise State and Hawaii.
New Mexico opens its season at home Sept. 3 against Maine.