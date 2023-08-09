UNM President Stokes use calm approach with humor as she navigates myriad struggles to lead university

University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes speaks with the school’s athletic director, Eddie Nuñez, in 2018.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

With the seismic changes threatening to tear down the perceived stability of the most powerful athletic conferences in the country, the Mountain West is preaching strength through unity.

The league, whose charter membership from 1999 includes the University of New Mexico, issued a statement Wednesday morning saying the league’s immediate goal is to stick together.

“Monday night, the Mountain West board of directors, comprised of our 12 presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the conference and its future,” the MWC statement said. “With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools.

