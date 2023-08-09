With the seismic changes threatening to tear down the perceived stability of the most powerful athletic conferences in the country, the Mountain West is preaching strength through unity.
The league, whose charter membership from 1999 includes the University of New Mexico, issued a statement Wednesday morning saying the league’s immediate goal is to stick together.
“Monday night, the Mountain West board of directors, comprised of our 12 presidents, met to reaffirm our collective commitment to the conference and its future,” the MWC statement said. “With the recent changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league, including through the addition of new member schools.
“Board of directors chair president Garnett Stokes of the University of New Mexico and [MWC] commissioner Gloria Nevarez will be the voice of the conference and will lead the ongoing explorations of possibilities before presenting any to the board. We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference.”
The MWC has been suggested as a possible landing spot — or potential merger partner — for the four remaining teams in what was the Pac-12. With the recent defections of Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC to the Big Ten and Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Arizona State to the Big 12, it leaves just Stanford, Oregon State, California and Washington State as Pac-12 members moving into the 2024-25 season.
A report by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on Tuesday suggested the MWC’s San Diego State was behind a push to have the top schools in the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference join the four Pac-12 holdovers and form a new league that could, ultimately, become a Power 5 conference.
That report was immediately shot down by San Diego State athletic director J.D. Wicker. He tweeted it was “fake news,” that his school had, indeed, been part of discussions of having the Aztecs join a Power 5 league but was never spearheading a move to create a new conference.
Dodd’s report said Monday’s MWC meeting ended any attempt for the league to splinter in half, that the league’s presidents decided to remain committed to one another in what amounts to one of the most turbulent times in the wild history of conference realignment.
Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard was on the 365 Sports Podcast on Wednesday with hosts David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak. Pollard said the crumbling of what had been the Power 5 conferences started happening during the COVID-19 shutdown when the five commissioners weren’t on the same page.
It created, he said, an everyone-for-themselves mentality that led to this latest shift in conference alignments. He also said the Big 12 will likely stand firm with 16 schools until its current TV rights deal expires in 2031.
“It’s my understanding that, you know, it’s done for the foreseeable future because there’s no [TV] money left,” Pollard told 365 Sports. “The television partners are done spreading money around and sprinkling it.”
Pollard also told the podcast that Big 12 officials wanted a 14-team league after Colorado became the 13th member on July 27. He said Arizona was the most obvious choice since UA had shown the most initial interest. UConn was also considered, Pollard said on the podcast, until Arizona State and Utah joined Arizona in expressing interest in the Big 12.