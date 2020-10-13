The University of New Mexico football team will have seven it its eight games this season broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network or the family of FOX Sports networks, the Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday.
The Lobos will have all four home games televised with the only road contest not immediately slated for TV coming in Week 3 with a Nov. 7 game at Hawaii. The Lobos open their season Oct. 24 at Colorado State, a game scheduled for 7 p.m. on FS2.
Six of the Lobos' seven televised games will be on FOX and start times for several contests will be announced within 12 days of kickoff, which includes the home opener on Halloween day. The only home game with a set time is Dec. 5 against Wyoming, which kicks off at 5 p.m.
All told, the MWC will have 42 games on national TV this fall, including in the Mountain West championship game Dec. 19. Five games will dot both networks on opening day, Oct. 24.
